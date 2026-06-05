DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5342863 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 430368 EQS News ID: 2340662 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)