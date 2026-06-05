Drax Energy Solutions has signed a 10-year cPPA with Global Switch that is expected to deliver 55 GWh of solar each year from an undisclosed generator, starting Jan. 1, 2027. The commercial and industrial (C&I) arm of Drax said the PPA would deliver "baseload power" to Global Switch equivalent to 30% of the data center developer's total electricity use. Under the agreement, Drax will "sleeve" power offered by the solar generator, and then sell this to Global Switch. pv magazine understands the deal is constructed on an annual matching basis with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) - ...

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