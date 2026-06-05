Grid operators in Lithuania can now disconnect solar power plants from the grid that are not compliant with cybersecurity measures now in force. Lithuania first announced plans to tighten its cybersecurity laws in November 2024 by passing legislation that blocked Chinese manufacturers from remotely accessing the country's solar, storage and wind facilities. The legislation, applicable to plants and devices with capacities in excess of 100 kW, was brought into effect for new projects on May 1, 2025, with existing sites given until June 1 this year to comply. It requires project owners to comply ...

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