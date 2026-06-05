Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - TrueData Solutions LLC today announced the expansion of its private network infrastructure operations into Europe as part of the company's continued investment in global connectivity and routing capabilities.





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As part of the expansion, TrueData Solutions has obtained a new Autonomous System Number (ASN) through RIPE NCC, AS209827, enabling the company to independently manage internet routing policies and deploy dedicated network infrastructure throughout European regions.

The deployment is intended to strengthen the company's private network backbone while improving redundancy, resiliency, and routing efficiency for customers operating across international environments.

Initial European interconnection points are expected to include major internet exchange and carrier hubs in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, supporting lower-latency connectivity and improved regional traffic optimization.

"Establishing an ASN presence through RIPE represents an important step in expanding our infrastructure internationally," said Del Andujar, CEO of TrueData Solutions LLC. "This expansion provides greater operational control over our network environment and allows us to deliver faster, more resilient, and more reliable connectivity services for clients operating across multiple regions."

The company said the European expansion is designed to support increasing demand for dedicated networking infrastructure, secure enterprise connectivity, and distributed system deployments requiring high availability and cross-border performance consistency.

For additional information, visit TrueData Solutions LLC.

About TrueData Solutions LLC

TrueData Solutions LLC provides private networking infrastructure, secure connectivity services, and enterprise-grade routing solutions designed to support modern distributed systems, secure communications, and high-availability environments.

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Source: Tedfuel