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WKN: A0KEXP | ISIN: US29977A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: QGJ
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 09:42
289,80 Euro
-2,95 % -8,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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EVERCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
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294,00302,2014:16
294,00302,2014:16
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings, Inc. Approves Reduction of Authorized Shares from 10 Billion to 500 Million

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC:EVHO), a dynamic holding company committed to delivering superior long-term shareholder value through disciplined strategic growth initiatives, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a significant reduction in the company's authorized common shares from 10 billion to 500 million, a 95% reduction.

This reduction has already been approved by the majority of the Board of Directors and the majority of shareholders. The company expects to file the necessary amendment with the Secretary of State within the next 7 business days.

About Evercore Holdings Inc.

Evercore Holdings Inc. (OTC:EVHO) is committed to delivering superior long-term shareholder value through disciplined strategic growth initiatives. As a dynamic holding company, we will identify, acquire, and optimize high-potential businesses across diverse markets, including technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, consumer products, financial services, and industrial innovation.

The Company deploys capital into undervalued assets with strong fundamentals and scalable platforms. Every acquisition is rigorously evaluated for earnings accretion, revenue and cost synergies, robust free-cash-flow generation, and sustainable competitive advantages.

By integrating acquired companies with world-class governance, aligned management incentives, and our proprietary operational playbook, Evercore Holdings seeks to unlock hidden value, drive margin expansion, improve returns on capital, and create consistent EPS growth.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Phone: 888-440-3940
Email: investorrelations@evercoreholding.com

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/evercore-holdings-inc.-otc-evho-approves-reduction-of-authorized-shares-1173569

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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