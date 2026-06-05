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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.06.26 | 22:00
3,470 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Monday, June 15, 2026

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 396998

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-report-financial-results-for-fiscal-2026-fourth-qua-1173606

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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