New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - EasySMX today announced the launch of the Dune Series, its new flagship lineup of wireless gaming controllers designed for competitive PC players seeking faster response, greater precision, and more intuitive control.

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Built around the philosophy that players should never have to think about their controller during gameplay, the Dune Series combines native dual 8000Hz polling rate technology, next-generation TMR joysticks, an integrated LCD control dashboard, and extensive hardware customization into a unified control system optimized for competitive gaming.

The lineup includes:

Dune 8K (Golden Edition) - featuring native 8000Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes for maximum performance.

- featuring native 8000Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes for maximum performance. Dune Standard (Silver Edition) - featuring a 1000Hz polling rate while retaining the same industrial design and core feature set for everyday gamers.

Both models are scheduled to launch globally in early June 2026.

Wireless Performance Without Compromise

For years, competitive players have accepted a trade-off between wireless convenience and wired responsiveness.

The Dune 8K challenges that assumption.

Delivering a native 8000Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, the controller reduces theoretical input latency to as low as 0.125ms, enabling faster and more consistent communication between player and game.

Whether tracking targets in fast-paced shooters or executing frame-sensitive inputs, Dune is designed to make wireless performance feel immediate, stable, and invisible.

Next-Generation Precision with TMR Technology

At the heart of the Dune Series is TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) joystick technology, representing the next evolution beyond traditional Hall Effect solutions.

Compared with conventional joystick systems, TMR sensors provide:

Higher signal resolution

Lower power consumption

Improved micro-adjustment accuracy

Long-term drift-free durability

The result is smoother aiming, more precise movement control, and consistent performance throughout years of gameplay.

A Controller That Stays in Your Hands

Rather than relying on software overlays or companion applications, Dune integrates a 1.3-inch full-color LCD Interactive Dashboard directly into the controller.

Players can:

View battery status

Switch connection modes

Configure button mapping

Adjust turbo settings

Manage controller functions

without leaving the game.

By placing essential controls directly on the device, Dune reduces setup friction and keeps players focused on gameplay.

Inspired by Motion. Built for Control.

The Dune name draws inspiration from shifting desert landscapes-environments constantly changing under pressure while maintaining structure and stability.

That philosophy extends to the controller's physical design.

Its signature Dune-Wave Grip Texture, inspired by wind-shaped Dune patterns, combines concentric wave geometry with a rubberized surface to improve grip stability and comfort during extended gaming sessions.

The result is a controller engineered to remain secure, comfortable, and responsive when gameplay intensity rises.

One Controller for Every Genre

Different games demand different inputs.

Dune features a rear-mounted Adaptive Trigger System, allowing players to instantly switch between:

Hall Linear Trigger Mode for smooth analog control in racing and simulation titles

for smooth analog control in racing and simulation titles Micro-Switch Trigger Mode for rapid, click-precise activation in FPS and competitive games

Combined with interchangeable thumbsticks, swappable D-pads, four programmable buttons, and full mechanical face buttons, Dune adapts physically to different genres and playstyles without compromise.

Complete Flagship Setup Included

Every Dune controller ships with a Magnetic RGB Charging Dock, enabling effortless charging, automatic reconnection, and a premium desktop presentation.

Additional features include:

Full mechanical face buttons

Dual-zone vibration system (grip + trigger motors)

Six-axis motion controls (Switch mode)

Multi-platform compatibility

Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity

1200mAh rechargeable battery

Executive Perspective

"Competitive players shouldn't have to choose between wireless freedom, precision, and long-term reliability," said Stephen, CEO of EasySMX.

"With Dune, our goal was to remove those compromises entirely. From native dual 8000Hz polling and TMR technology to the built-in dashboard and adaptive controls, every feature was designed around a single question: how do we help players stay focused on the game instead of the controller? That commitment reflects EasySMX's mission to deliver gaming experiences that consistently exceed expectations."

Pricing and Availability

The EasySMX Dune Series will launch globally in early June 2026.

Dune 8K (Golden Edition)

MSRP: $99.99



https://www.easysmx.com/products/easysmx%C2%AE-dune-8k-wireless-gaming-controller-for-pc

Dune Standard (Silver Edition)

MSRP: $79.99

Available through:

EasySMX Official Store: www.easysmx.com

Amazon

Selected online retail partners

Additional regional availability and launch details will be announced through EasySMX official channels.

About EasySMX

EasySMX is a professional brand dedicated to gaming technologies and peripherals for over 10 years. With a commitment to innovation and quality, EasySMX has earned numerous BEST SELLER titles on Amazon, serving a global community of gaming enthusiasts.

Operating its own R&D Centre, Manufacturing Centre, and Consumer Research Centre, EasySMX continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology.

For more information about EasySMX, visit www.easysmx.com.

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Source: Global News