Liander and Enedix, two of Netherlands' largest distribution system operators (DSO), appealed to residential energy consumers to manage their expectations as the country deals with its severely congested grid. According to Liander, the largest Dutch DSO, around 7,300 customers are waiting longer than desired to connect to the grid to upgrade an existing small consumption connection to a new or heavier power connection. This places limitations on customers who want to add a heat pump or a charging station to their home or business. Liander's Chief Operations Officer, Sarike van Wette, said a ...

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