New Extensions and Shore Excursions, Including Scenic Zeppelin Flights Over Germany, Now Open for Booking

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced a range of new European river voyage experiences that are now open for booking. Highlights include scenic Zeppelin airship excursions in Germany, offering guests on select Rhine River itineraries aerial views of Cologne and the Ruhr Valley, along with new culinary and cultural shore excursions, small group shore excursions and expanded options for land extensions across Europe.

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Viking today announced a range of new European river voyage experiences that are now open for booking. Pictured here, Viking Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen on board a Zeppelin airship, an experience featured in two new excursion offerings on select Rhine River itineraries. For more information, visit www.viking.com

"Europe remains a favorite destination for our guests-particularly those interested in experiencing a river voyage for the first time," said Torstein Hagen, Executive Chairman of Viking. "As we continue to expand our offerings in Europe, we are pleased to introduce new experiences that allow our guests to engage with their destination in the Viking way-through local food, culture and traditions, or even from the air in a Zeppelin."

New Shore Excursions

Beginning in the 2026 season, Viking has added to its extensive shore excursion offerings with a collection of experiences for its Rhine, Danube, Seine and Elbe river itineraries. Highlights of the new excursions include:

Zeppelin Flight Over the Ruhr Valley Board a Zeppelin airship to view the picturesque Ruhr Valley from a new perspective. Drive to Essen/Mülheim Airport, where your Zeppelin awaits. First conceived in 1893 by Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, these remarkable airships became a popular mode of travel during the early 20th-century. Take in stunning views as the Zeppelin gently ascends to just over 1,000 feet. Glide through the air over lush forests and Lake Baldeney, watching as the landscape unfolds beneath you. Soar above the Ruhr Valley, once Germany's economic powerhouse, and see the Zeche Zollverein-a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the "Eiffel Tower of the Ruhr"-before returning to the airport. (Available on select Rhine River itineraries.)

Board a Zeppelin airship to view the picturesque Ruhr Valley from a new perspective. Drive to Essen/Mülheim Airport, where your Zeppelin awaits. First conceived in 1893 by Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, these remarkable airships became a popular mode of travel during the early 20th-century. Take in stunning views as the Zeppelin gently ascends to just over 1,000 feet. Glide through the air over lush forests and Lake Baldeney, watching as the landscape unfolds beneath you. Soar above the Ruhr Valley, once Germany's economic powerhouse, and see the Zeche Zollverein-a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the "Eiffel Tower of the Ruhr"-before returning to the airport. (Available on select Rhine River itineraries.) Zeppelin Flight Over Cologne Take flight on a Zeppelin airship and enjoy a bird's-eye view of Cologne's striking monuments. Drive to the Bonn-Hangelar Airfield, where your Zeppelin awaits. As you settle into your seat, the airship will slowly ascend to its cruising altitude of 1,000 feet. Glide through the sky above the Rhineland, watching as the landscape unfolds beneath you. Soar over Cologne, seeing its Trade Fair complex and the Lanxess arena. Follow the arches of the Hohenzollern Bridge to the Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO-listed site and an impressive example of Gothic architecture. On your return, you will spot Cologne's modern landmarks, including the Musical Dome and the Mediapark, before descending. (Available on select Rhine River itineraries.)

Take flight on a Zeppelin airship and enjoy a bird's-eye view of Cologne's striking monuments. Drive to the Bonn-Hangelar Airfield, where your Zeppelin awaits. As you settle into your seat, the airship will slowly ascend to its cruising altitude of 1,000 feet. Glide through the sky above the Rhineland, watching as the landscape unfolds beneath you. Soar over Cologne, seeing its Trade Fair complex and the Lanxess arena. Follow the arches of the Hohenzollern Bridge to the Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO-listed site and an impressive example of Gothic architecture. On your return, you will spot Cologne's modern landmarks, including the Musical Dome and the Mediapark, before descending. (Available on select Rhine River itineraries.) Dinner at Nikolaihof Winery Visit Austria's Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and renowned region to explore Nikolaihof Winery, one of the oldest wineries in Austria. Learn how it was one of the first in Europe to implement a biodynamic process and visit its cellar, where you can see its oak wine barrels and sample some of its wine. Finally, sit down for a dinner of seasonal dishes made from locally sourced game and produce, some of it grown right on the winery's grounds. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.)

Visit Austria's Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and renowned region to explore Nikolaihof Winery, one of the oldest wineries in Austria. Learn how it was one of the first in Europe to implement a biodynamic process and visit its cellar, where you can see its oak wine barrels and sample some of its wine. Finally, sit down for a dinner of seasonal dishes made from locally sourced game and produce, some of it grown right on the winery's grounds. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.) Dürnstein on Foot Local Dinner Explore Dürnstein, a town that dates to the 12 th century, on a guided walking tour through its historic streets to learn about its rich history including the castle's 13 th -century construction and connection to Richard the Lionheart, followed by a dinner at Alte Klosterkeller, a former monastery cellar, to enjoy regional dishes paired with local wine. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.)

Explore Dürnstein, a town that dates to the 12 century, on a guided walking tour through its historic streets to learn about its rich history including the castle's 13 -century construction and connection to Richard the Lionheart, followed by a dinner at Alte Klosterkeller, a former monastery cellar, to enjoy regional dishes paired with local wine. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.) Sights Flavors of Belgrade - Take in the sights of Belgrade as you visit a local market and join a cooking class to prepare your own lunch. Set off with your guide on a drive through the city to see some of its most iconic sights. Visit the Kalenic Market, Belgrade's largest open-air market, where you can stroll through stalls and purchase ingredients for your upcoming cooking class where you will prepare and enjoy traditional Serbian dishes. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.)

- Take in the sights of Belgrade as you visit a local market and join a cooking class to prepare your own lunch. Set off with your guide on a drive through the city to see some of its most iconic sights. Visit the Kalenic Market, Belgrade's largest open-air market, where you can stroll through stalls and purchase ingredients for your upcoming cooking class where you will prepare and enjoy traditional Serbian dishes. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.) Red Stone Castle Wine Tasting - Discover the heart of Slovakian wine country with a visit to the picturesque Little Carpathians and the well-preserved Red Stone Castle, a former 16th-century fortress transformed into an aristocratic residence. Explore its grand interiors and cellar complex before visiting a local winery to sample the region's specialty white wines. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.)

- Discover the heart of Slovakian wine country with a visit to the picturesque Little Carpathians and the well-preserved Red Stone Castle, a former 16th-century fortress transformed into an aristocratic residence. Explore its grand interiors and cellar complex before visiting a local winery to sample the region's specialty white wines. (Available on select Danube River itineraries.) Sights and Tastes of Rouen Explore Rouen during the Christmas season and discover some of its iconic landmarks and taste the local fare. Begin at the Rouen Cathedral, a structure that has evolved over 800 years and features a blend of early Gothic and Renaissance architectural styles. Learn the history of the area in the Old Market Square, where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake. Pause at various boulangeries and patisseries to sample local treats and take in the atmosphere of Rouen's café culture. (Available on the Christmastime in Paris Normandy itinerary.)

Explore Rouen during the Christmas season and discover some of its iconic landmarks and taste the local fare. Begin at the Rouen Cathedral, a structure that has evolved over 800 years and features a blend of early Gothic and Renaissance architectural styles. Learn the history of the area in the Old Market Square, where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake. Pause at various and to sample local treats and take in the atmosphere of Rouen's café culture. (Available on the itinerary.) Flavors of Berlin Experience Berlin during the Christmas season, sampling the flavors of Germany's capital city. With your guide, visit some of the city's culinary institutions. At Lindner, the city's renowned fine foods shop celebrated for its house-made butter, you will enjoy a taste of Berliner Boulette-a flat meatball flavored with onions-along with other delicacies. Admire Berlin's colorful street art en route to EAT Berlin, located amid a network of picturesque art nouveau courtyards. Local cheeses, mustards, pestos (sauces) and more are sold here, with lots of items to sample. At the popular Curry 61, order currywurst, a city favorite. No food tour of Berlin would be complete without a taste of traditional coffee and cake from one of the city's many cafés. (Available on the Christmas Along the Elbeitinerary.)

New Small Group Experiences

Beginning in 2026, Viking has also introduced new Small Group Experiences across select European river itineraries, offering guests even more intimate and immersive ways to explore iconic landmarks and local culture, including:

Small Group Experience: The Palace of Versailles - Discover the opulence and grandeur of Versailles during a more intimate guided visit to the famed palace and gardens, learning about the history, art and legacy of French royalty.

- Discover the opulence and grandeur of Versailles during a more intimate guided visit to the famed palace and gardens, learning about the history, art and legacy of French royalty. Small Group Experience: Schönbrunn Palace - Explore Vienna's magnificent Schönbrunn Palace in a small group setting and uncover the history of the Habsburg dynasty while admiring the palace's lavish rooms and landscaped grounds.

- Explore Vienna's magnificent Schönbrunn Palace in a small group setting and uncover the history of the Habsburg dynasty while admiring the palace's lavish rooms and landscaped grounds. Small Group Experience: Ceský Krumlov on Foot Step into the Bohemia of old during a small group guided stroll through the Czech Republic's fairy-tale town.

Step into the Bohemia of old during a small group guided stroll through the Czech Republic's fairy-tale town. Small Group Experience: Medieval Village of Colmar Stroll through the charming Alsatian village of Colmar alongside a small group as you explore its cobblestone streets, half-timbered homes and picturesque canals steeped in medieval history.

Stroll through the charming Alsatian village of Colmar alongside a small group as you explore its cobblestone streets, half-timbered homes and picturesque canals steeped in medieval history. Small Group Experience: Picturesque Bratislava - Experience the highlights of Slovakia's capital during a small group exploration of Bratislava's historic old town, baroque architecture and local culture.

New Pre and Post Land Extensions

Viking also announced new fully guided land extensions beginning in 2026 and 2027, which can be added before or after river voyage itineraries to offer guests deeper immersion in Italy, France, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands. Highlights of the new land extensions include:

NEW in 2026 St. Moritz, Lombardy Alpine Train Board the Bernina Express for a stunning rail journey along a UNESCO World Heritage Site route through the majestic Alps and Northern Italy. Explore the old town of Chur and admire striking views from atop an alpine mountain in St. Moritz. Experience Milan, the cultural center of Northern Italy.

Board the Bernina Express for a stunning rail journey along a UNESCO World Heritage Site route through the majestic Alps and Northern Italy. Explore the old town of Chur and admire striking views from atop an alpine mountain in St. Moritz. Experience Milan, the cultural center of Northern Italy. NEW in 2026 Croatia Slovenia Experience the vibrant cultures of Slovenia and Croatia. In Ljubljana, explore the city and visit scenic Lake Bled and charming Radovljica. Walk the streets of Zagreb's medieval old town and visit the stately Festetics Palace in Keszthely on a journey that blends history and picturesque landscapes.

Experience the vibrant cultures of Slovenia and Croatia. In Ljubljana, explore the city and visit scenic Lake Bled and charming Radovljica. Walk the streets of Zagreb's medieval old town and visit the stately Festetics Palace in Keszthely on a journey that blends history and picturesque landscapes. NEW in 2026 Best of Belgium - Experience the rich history, stunning architecture and vibrant culture of Belgium during visits to three of its most captivating cities. Immerse yourself in the picturesque UNESCO-listed charms of Brussels and medieval Bruges, and explore bustling Antwerp, Europe's renowned diamond capital.

- Experience the rich history, stunning architecture and vibrant culture of Belgium during visits to three of its most captivating cities. Immerse yourself in the picturesque UNESCO-listed charms of Brussels and medieval Bruges, and explore bustling Antwerp, Europe's renowned diamond capital. NEW in 2026 Best of Holland Discover Holland's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty and iconic sights. Explore Delft's Royal Dutch Delftware Manufactory and Gouda's historic sites, and partake in a stroopwafel workshop. See The Hague's landmarks and admire the masterpieces on display at the Mauritshuis Museum and Rijksmuseum.

Discover Holland's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty and iconic sights. Explore Delft's Royal Dutch Delftware Manufactory and Gouda's historic sites, and partake in a workshop. See The Hague's landmarks and admire the masterpieces on display at the Mauritshuis Museum and Rijksmuseum. NEW in 2027 Turin Barolo - Discover Turin, Italy's first capital, renowned for its elegant Baroque architecture, vibrant piazzas and Piedmont wines. Visit Alba, the gateway to the Langhe Wine Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and explore Chambéry, the historic seat of the Dukes of Savoy.

- Discover Turin, Italy's first capital, renowned for its elegant Baroque architecture, vibrant piazzas and Piedmont wines. Visit Alba, the gateway to the Langhe Wine Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and explore Chambéry, the historic seat of the Dukes of Savoy. NEW in 2027 Seville Cordoba- Uncover the spirit of southern Spain, where Moorish and Roman legacies create a rich cultural tapestry. Discover Seville's architecture at its stately cathedral. Visit the royal Alcázar palace and Córdoba's Mosque-Cathedral, two of the region's impressive UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Oberammergau Passion Play 2030

Additionally, Viking will return to Bavaria in 2030 with its Oberammergau Passion Play 2030 and is now accepting sign-ups for guests interested in learning more once departures are officially open for booking. Viking has been privileged to host guests for this cherished event since 2010 and is the #1 North American partner of the Passion Play organizers. This long-standing relationship allows Viking to plan years ahead and to integrate the Passion Play seamlessly into thoughtfully designed itineraries.

Booking Details

From now through June 30, 2026, Viking's Summer Sale offers North American travelers reduced fares and up to free international airfare on select all-inclusive river, ocean and expedition itineraries-and a $25 deposit for all itineraries. Call Viking toll-free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

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