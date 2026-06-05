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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 19:40
12,245 Euro
-0,53 % -0,065
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,17012,37014:18
12,13512,34514:15
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cellebrite Announces Upcoming Investor Events on June 10, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events on June 10, 2026.

Date:

June 10, 2026

Event:

Cellebrite AI Technology Talk

Overview:

A deep dive into AI at Cellebrite - from vulnerability research to internal use and
the introduction of Genesis, the Company's new agentic AI platform for
investigations

Presentation Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

Format:

Webcast

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-technology-talk

Webcast URL:

https://jp-morgan-tech-talk-with-cellebrite-management-oe-live-jun-2026.open-exchange.net/

Moderated by:

Brian Essex, CFA, executive director, J.P. Morgan

Cellebrite executives:

Shiven Ramji, president, products & technology

Christopher Wade, chief technology officer

Evyatar Ramot, head of AI Innovation





Date:

June 10, 2026

Conference:

Mizuho Technology Conference 2026

Presentation Time:

11:15 a.m. ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/mizuho-technology-conference-2026

Webcast URL:

https://kvgo.com/mizuho/cellebrite-di-ltd-june-2026

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-announces-upcoming-investor-events-on-june-10-2026-302792142.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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