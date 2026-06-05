Cellebrite Announces Upcoming Investor Events on June 10, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events on June 10, 2026.
Date:
June 10, 2026
Event:
Cellebrite AI Technology Talk
Overview:
A deep dive into AI at Cellebrite - from vulnerability research to internal use and
Presentation Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
Format:
Webcast
Event URL:
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-technology-talk
Webcast URL:
https://jp-morgan-tech-talk-with-cellebrite-management-oe-live-jun-2026.open-exchange.net/
Moderated by:
Brian Essex, CFA, executive director, J.P. Morgan
Cellebrite executives:
Shiven Ramji, president, products & technology
Christopher Wade, chief technology officer
Evyatar Ramot, head of AI Innovation
Date:
June 10, 2026
Conference:
Mizuho Technology Conference 2026
Presentation Time:
11:15 a.m. ET
Format:
Fireside Chat
Event URL:
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/mizuho-technology-conference-2026
Webcast URL:
https://kvgo.com/mizuho/cellebrite-di-ltd-june-2026
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.
Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910
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