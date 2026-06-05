Sunseeker Elite Wins at the 2026 German Innovation Awards

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- German Innovation Awards has recognized two flagship robotic mowers from Sunseeker Elite for their breakthrough innovation in smart lawn care. Organized by the German Design Council, the awards honor products that deliver meaningful innovation, user value, and forward-looking technology across global industries.

At the 2026 German Innovation Awards, the Sunseeker Elite X7 Plus Gen 2 received the prestigious Gold Award, while the Sunseeker Elite X4 was honored with the Winner Award in the Gardening Tools category.

Gold Award: Sunseeker Elite X7 Plus Gen 2

Designed for large and complex gardens up to 6,000 m², the Sunseeker Elite X7 Plus Gen 2 represents the next generation of wire-free robotic mowing. Powered by the advanced AONavi 2.0 system, combining nRTK and VSLAM 2.0 technologies, together with Vision AI 2.0 featuring binocular and iToF cameras, the mower achieves centimetre-level positioning and stable navigation day and night - without requiring boundary wires, RTK base stations.

Its upgraded 10 TOPS AI chip enables real-time autonomous decision-making, while the ATC (All-Terrain Conquer) system, and dual 35 cm cutting discs deliver powerful performance across slopes, uneven terrain, and narrow passages. The X7 Plus Gen 2 also features electronic cutting-height adjustment, intelligent path planning, anti-theft digital fencing, and multi-zone management for a truly premium lawn care experience.

The jury commented:

"The Sunseeker Elite X7 Plus Gen 2 is a wire-free robotic mower for large, complex gardens up to 6000 m²… Compared with RTK-based mowers, it offers flexible installation and strong terrain handling via AWD ATC, suspension, and dual cutting discs."

Winner Award: Sunseeker Elite X4

The Sunseeker Elite X4 was recognized for redefining effortless robotic mowing for private gardens up to 1,200 m². Equipped with a 360° 3D LiDAR and Vision AI Dual Fusion Sensing System, the X4 combines dense 3D mapping with intelligent visual recognition to deliver accurate navigation and obstacle avoidance independent of satellite signals.

Unlike traditional RTK-based robotic mowers, the X4 features true "Drop & Go" operation with no boundary wires, antenna stations, or calibration required. Its rear-wheel-drive suspension system provides stable traction on uneven terrain and slopes up to 45% (24°), while intelligent path planning and automatic 3D lawn mapping ensure efficient and precise mowing performance.

The jury stated:

"The Sunseeker Elite X4 sets new standards thanks to its satellite-independent 3D mapping, intelligent obstacle detection and path planning… This solution enables true 'drop-and-go' operation without the need for complicated installation or calibration."

These recognitions further reinforce Sunseeker Elite's commitment to delivering intelligent, reliable, and user-focused robotic mowing solutions for homeowners worldwide. By combining advanced AI technologies with real-world lawn care expertise, Sunseeker Elite continues to push the boundaries of smart outdoor living and effortless lawn maintenance.

As the brand expands its next-generation robotic mower lineup, more innovations and breakthroughs are still to come from Sunseeker Elite

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