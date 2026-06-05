Post Oak Group, a leading middle-market investment bank, has announced an expansion of its global investor network, broadening its already extensive relationships with family offices and venture capital firms across international markets.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Post Oak Group, a leading middle-market investment bank recently named the best middle-market investment bank in Texas, has announced an expansion of its global investor network, broadening its already extensive relationships with family offices and venture capital firms across international markets to deliver greater access and more powerful capital connections for its clients.

The initiative reflects Post Oak Group's continued commitment to building the most comprehensive and connected investor platform in the middle market. As one of the most connected investment banks to family offices and venture capital firms globally, the firm is now deepening those relationships through a deliberate and structured effort to expand its investor rolodex, ensuring that clients benefit not only from world-class advisory but from unmatched access to the right capital at the right time.

A Network Built for the Middle Market

Middle-market companies face a distinct challenge when it comes to capital: the need for sophisticated, well-connected advisors who can reach beyond domestic markets and into the global pools of capital that increasingly define deal outcomes. Post Oak Group has built its reputation on meeting exactly that need.

The firm's expanded investor network spans family offices, institutional venture capital firms, sovereign-aligned investors, and other alternative capital sources across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For founders, shareholders, and operators navigating complex transactions, this reach translates directly into better terms, more competitive processes, and stronger outcomes.

"The firms that win for their clients in today's market are the ones with genuine relationships, not just names in a database," said David Chua, one of the key co-founders and managing partners at the Post Oak Group. "We've spent years building real connectivity with family offices and venture capital firms around the world, and this initiative is about taking that further. Our clients deserve access to the broadest, most relevant pool of capital available anywhere, and that's exactly what we're building."

Expanding the Rolodex, Elevating Client Outcomes

Post Oak Group's investor network expansion is designed to do more than add contacts; it is structured to deepen engagement with high-quality capital partners who are actively deploying across the middle market. The firm's approach prioritizes relationship quality over quantity, ensuring that when a client mandate requires global capital, Post Oak Group's team can move quickly and credibly.

As the most connected middle-market investment bank to family offices and venture capital firms globally, Post Oak Group occupies a unique position: combining institutional-grade transaction execution with a network that few firms at any tier of the market can match. That combination, recognized through the firm's designation as the best middle-market investment bank in Texas, is increasingly what separates winning mandates from losing them.

"M&A outcomes at the middle-market level are often determined before a process even formally launches," said James Vrachas, Executive Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Post Oak Group. "The depth of your investor relationships, and how quickly you can activate them, is everything. Expanding that network isn't a peripheral initiative for us; it's core to what we deliver on every engagement."

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is the leading middle-market investment bank headquartered in Houston, Texas. With approximately 300 professionals and more than 250 years of combined leadership experience, the firm has advised on over $82 billion in transactions across 12 countries. Post Oak Group offers a fully integrated platform spanning mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, growth equity, and cross-border advisory, with a partner-led execution model that ensures senior-level attention throughout every engagement.

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: Alexander Treistman

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-expands-global-investor-network-deepening-ties-wit-1173636