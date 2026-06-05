Toyota Racing will conduct the first public demonstration drives of its liquid hydrogen-fuelled TR LH2 Racing Prototype next week at the Circuit de la Sarthe, in Le Mans, France. "The TR LH2 Racing Prototype is based on the same chassis as the TR010 HYBRID Hypercar which will compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours on 13-14 June. It is intended to advance the development of hydrogen technology in motorsports," said the Japanese automotive manufacturer. A research team at China's Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics proposed a novel hydrogen-electricity co-storage system by coupling a gas-solid hydrogen ...

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