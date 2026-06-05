Starship Technologies, the undisputed #1 leader in the sidewalk autonomous delivery category, today announced that it is shifting its strategic focus to retail grocery chains and hot food delivery in cities across Europe and the United States, and will wind down its U.S. university campus operations.

Starship's grocery delivery operations are on a 10x growth trajectory over the next two years, driven by strong and growing demand from major retailers across Europe and the United States. In Finland alone, the company has already reached approximately 20% market penetration: roughly one in five grocery deliveries is now completed by a Starship robot. It's this success that Starship is looking to replicate in the United States with new grocery retailer partnerships to be announced in the coming months. In order to make this expansion a reality, over 1,200 robots from the U.S. campuses' fleet will be redeployed to support grocery retailers across Europe and the United States.

"We're seeing a lot of traction for delivery robots across numerous industries including industrial, universities, and corporate, but it's time for us to focus on the vertical we feel will have the most value, both for our clients and for Starship," said Ahti Heinla, CEO and co-founder of Starship Technologies.

"We built something remarkable on US campuses, and we're proud of that work. When we started in 2018, operating in closed, controlled environments was the right foundation: it gave us the operational depth and real-world delivery data that no lab could provide. Now we can operate reliably at scale in open urban environments, which is exactly what grocery delivery demands. The unit economics are clear: our robots deliver groceries at a cost $3-4 lower per delivery than traditional courier fulfilment. That gap is the difference between last-mile delivery being a margin problem and a competitive advantage. The opportunity in grocery is generational, and we owe it to our teams and our partners to focus where the impact is greatest."

Starship has worked closely with all of its university campuses and industry partners to ensure continuity of service through the back-to-school 2026-2027 season, with transition plans in place to minimise disruption for campus communities.

Over the past decade, the world and its delivery ecosystem have continued to evolve with consumers' wants and expectations, particularly post-pandemic. The global food delivery market is now valued at $650bn and needs tailored, workable, and sustainable solutions. This demand can only be met with high autonomy levels. Having completed over 10 million deliveries, Starship is uniquely positioned to serve this growing market.

About Starship Technologies

Founded in 2014 by Ahti Heinla (chief architect of Skype) and Janus Friis (co-founder of Skype), Starship Technologies is the world's leading autonomous delivery company. The company raised $50 million in October 2025, bringing total funding to over $280 million. With 10+ million deliveries completed and 3,000+ robots operating across 300+ locations in eight countries, Starship has built the largest autonomous delivery network in the world.

www.starship.xyz

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