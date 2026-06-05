RLC Fashion Summit: Global Fashion CEOs Converge in Milan as Industry Enters a New Strategic Cycle

The Summit moved beyond short-term market conditions to address the structural questions now facing fashion and luxury: geopolitical fragmentation, shifting consumer demand, capital discipline, AI, the future of multi-brand retail, and the growing influence of new markets.

Under the patronage of Altagamma and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and with the support of Camera Buyer Italia, the Summit reinforced Milan's role as a convergence point for the industry, where strategic debate, commercial leadership and creative influence meet.

On the evening of June 3, for the first time in Milan, the RLC Honors Dinner took place celebrating André Maeder, Chief Executive Officer of Selfridges Group, with the Luxury Retail Leadership Award.

"It is a great honour to be recognised with the Luxury Retail Leadership Award. Retail is one of the most exciting and dynamic industries out there, and over the past five decades I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with some of the best in the business. The customer will always be front and center of everything we do, and I am hugely energized by the opportunities ahead as we work together to inspire and shape the next chapter of luxury retail," said André Maeder, Chief Executive Officer of Selfridges Group.

The full-day Summit opened on June 4 with an address by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, followed by a welcome from Debora Massari, Regional Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing, Fashion and Major Events of the Lombardy Region.

Throughout the day, the Summit brought together a focused group of senior leaders including Jean-Marie Tritant, former CEO and Chairman of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield; Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose; Luca Lisandroni, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli; Lana Todorovich, Chief Global Brand Partnerships Officer of Saks Global; Andrea Bonini, CFO of Prada Group; Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton; Stefano Canali, CEO of Canali Group; and John Hooks, Board Member at Armani Group.

Rather than treating industry challenges as separate conversations, the Summit examined how they now intersect: how growth depends on relevance, how investment depends on conviction, how partnership depends on long-term alignment, and how influence depends on the ability to connect culture, customer experience and long-term value.

The initiative Fashion Futures of the Saudi Fashion Commission joined the Summit as Principal Partner, placing the Gulf's evolving fashion, retail and investment landscape at the center of an international conversation. "Our focus is on creating the conditions for long term growth across the Saudi fashion sector. As the industry continues to evolve, we are working to increase opportunities for international brands, manufacturers, investors, and industry partners to engage with the Kingdom's market and contribute to its development. Through strategic partnerships, market insights, and ecosystem building initiatives, we are helping connect global expertise with local opportunity, creating value for both the sector and the wider economy," said Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Commission.

OC&C Strategy Consultants joined the Summit as Partner, contributing perspective on consumer shifts, value creation and the changing economics of luxury, and helping frame the commercial questions behind the industry's next phase of growth.

The 2026 RLC Fashion Summit concluded with a clear message: the next chapter of fashion and luxury will be defined not by scale alone, but by relevance, discipline, cultural authority and the ability to build lasting value in a more complex world.

"It's rare to see this level of leadership come together in one place for a full day of genuine, open exchange," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. "The RLC Fashion Summit brought together the people shaping the future of fashion and luxury globally, and the sense coming out of it was clear - leaders see meaningful growth ahead, and they're thinking seriously about where and how to capture it."

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