Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 15:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RLC Fashion Summit: Global Fashion CEOs Converge in Milan as Industry Enters a New Strategic Cycle

The Summit moved beyond short-term market conditions to address the structural questions now facing fashion and luxury: geopolitical fragmentation, shifting consumer demand, capital discipline, AI, the future of multi-brand retail, and the growing influence of new markets.

Under the patronage of Altagamma and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and with the support of Camera Buyer Italia, the Summit reinforced Milan's role as a convergence point for the industry, where strategic debate, commercial leadership and creative influence meet.

On the evening of June 3, for the first time in Milan, the RLC Honors Dinner took place celebrating André Maeder, Chief Executive Officer of Selfridges Group, with the Luxury Retail Leadership Award.

"It is a great honour to be recognised with the Luxury Retail Leadership Award. Retail is one of the most exciting and dynamic industries out there, and over the past five decades I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with some of the best in the business. The customer will always be front and center of everything we do, and I am hugely energized by the opportunities ahead as we work together to inspire and shape the next chapter of luxury retail," said André Maeder, Chief Executive Officer of Selfridges Group.

The full-day Summit opened on June 4 with an address by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, followed by a welcome from Debora Massari, Regional Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing, Fashion and Major Events of the Lombardy Region.

Throughout the day, the Summit brought together a focused group of senior leaders including Jean-Marie Tritant, former CEO and Chairman of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield; Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose; Luca Lisandroni, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli; Lana Todorovich, Chief Global Brand Partnerships Officer of Saks Global; Andrea Bonini, CFO of Prada Group; Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton; Stefano Canali, CEO of Canali Group; and John Hooks, Board Member at Armani Group.

Rather than treating industry challenges as separate conversations, the Summit examined how they now intersect: how growth depends on relevance, how investment depends on conviction, how partnership depends on long-term alignment, and how influence depends on the ability to connect culture, customer experience and long-term value.

The initiative Fashion Futures of the Saudi Fashion Commission joined the Summit as Principal Partner, placing the Gulf's evolving fashion, retail and investment landscape at the center of an international conversation. "Our focus is on creating the conditions for long term growth across the Saudi fashion sector. As the industry continues to evolve, we are working to increase opportunities for international brands, manufacturers, investors, and industry partners to engage with the Kingdom's market and contribute to its development. Through strategic partnerships, market insights, and ecosystem building initiatives, we are helping connect global expertise with local opportunity, creating value for both the sector and the wider economy," said Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Commission.

OC&C Strategy Consultants joined the Summit as Partner, contributing perspective on consumer shifts, value creation and the changing economics of luxury, and helping frame the commercial questions behind the industry's next phase of growth.

The 2026 RLC Fashion Summit concluded with a clear message: the next chapter of fashion and luxury will be defined not by scale alone, but by relevance, discipline, cultural authority and the ability to build lasting value in a more complex world.

"It's rare to see this level of leadership come together in one place for a full day of genuine, open exchange," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. "The RLC Fashion Summit brought together the people shaping the future of fashion and luxury globally, and the sense coming out of it was clear - leaders see meaningful growth ahead, and they're thinking seriously about where and how to capture it."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-fashion-ceos-converge-in-milan-as-industry-enters-a-new-strategic-cycle-302792713.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.