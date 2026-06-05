Vault Ventures Plc - Update on Dubai subsidiary and digital asset holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2026

Vault Ventures plc

("Vault Ventures" or the "Company")

Update on Dubai subsidiary and digital asset holdings

Vault Ventures plc (AQSE: VULT) ("Vault Ventures" or the "Company"), as part of its ongoing audit and corporate review, provides an update in relation to Web 3 Virtual Vault DMCC ("VV"), its Dubai-based subsidiary that was originally established to hold certain digital asset investments, including Ethereum (ETH), for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.

In connection with the Company's ongoing audit and review of its group structure, the board of Vault Ventures identified that trading and investment by VV in crypto assets has led to significant losses and the Board has therefore resolved to write down the loan advanced to VV, which had a carrying value of approximately £2.15m, and was used to fund the purchase of crypto assets.

The Board notes that VV is non - core to the Company's quantum - focused strategy, and the write - down does not affect the Group's short term cash position or its ability to continue as a going concern.

The licence in Dubai was not renewed and the Company has confirmed that discussions remain ongoing regarding residual assets held within the structure and that potential future recoveries remain possible.

With the Dubai entity considered non-core to the Company's future direction, management is evaluating options to bring the position to an orderly conclusion, potentially including a wind-up process and distribution of any remaining assets.

Although the Board has adopted a conservative accounting treatment in relation to VV, given the uncertain position and the current situation in the Middle East, this has been considered the most prudent position to take. The Company's strategic focus remains firmly on its quantum-related technology opportunities. Importantly these activities are operationally separate from the Dubai subsidiary and the board does not expect this accounting adjustment to impede the continued development of its core growth strategy. Efforts to recover value from the Dubai operations remain ongoing.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate as additional information becomes available or as required under the AQSE Rules and the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact: