Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Balance & Build-Your-Own-Plate

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Image by Freepik

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of "flexible eating," when routines loosen and cookouts, picnics, and spontaneous gatherings become more frequent. Shared summer meals can have a light, breezy feel for everyone, including the host. A key ingredient for this "easy-for-the-host" recipe is less cooking and serving during the event. It all comes together to create a summer soiree with more fun and less work.

DIY Setups

It may mean a bit more setup ahead of time. But a DIY approach means the host can enjoy conversation, lounging, and lawn games with their guests.

Grain Bowls

Your turn to host book club or a similar gathering? Limit effort and join the conversation with a grain bowl bar. It pairs perfectly with the mood of an event like this. A versatile grain bowl bar can be served warm or cold (or a mix of each), appeals to a variety of tastes, and can be mostly made ahead. For your grains, go with quinoa, rice, Israeli couscous, orzo, or maybe unique noodles like rice or soba. Offer proteins like cubed tofu, diced chicken, or ground turkey (seasoned and browned). Serve alongside an array of vegetables and other toppings like seeds, nuts, beans, shredded or crumbled cheese, or diced fruit. And finish with a blend of sauces, salsa, and other flavorful add-ons.

Protein Boards

We've all been there, stuck inside working, eager to enjoy a long summer evening with friends. No one wants extra work on a day like this. Enter a satisfying protein board, built with simple, satiating options. For balance, serve alongside a salad, colorful veggie plate, or chilled soup like unique Watermelon Gazpacho. (You may also enjoy light soups made from refreshing cucumber or summer tomatoes). Build your protein board with cubed marinated tofu, feta, roasted edamame, beans, rolled turkey breast, lean roast beef, "cracker cut" cheese, grilled chicken strips, hummus, bean dip, plain Greek yogurt, hard boiled eggs, or chilled shrimp. If you have time, add delicious grilled shrimp instead.

Topping Bars

You may still need to flip burgers, but an abundant toppings bar turns a simple burger into something more fun. Guests enjoy a burger the way they want it, and with less effort from you. Begin with unique burgers that fit different tastes and dietary preferences. Then go beyond the regular condiments with Guiding Stars-earning options like grilled vegetables, an assortment of greens, sprouts, sliced colorful tomatoes, cucumber, radish, guacamole, hummus, cucumber dip, and other unique and unexpected options like Grilled Peach Salsa. And don't forget to add Guiding Stars-earning buns, pitas, and bread.

Summertime Hosting Tips

Summer is all about savoring long summer days without feeling overwhelmed or depleted. You've already got the perfect menu. Let's explore some other ways to make it work well for you.

Today's BBQ, Tomorrow's Work Lunch

Combine a long Sunday afternoon with friends with an opportunity to ingredient prep for an organized week. No one will know that you intentionally put extra chicken and vegetables on the grill. But if you do, then you have the start to satisfying salads, sandwiches, and more for your week. Add cut veggies, cool sides, and sliced fruit to your menu, and you have the building blocks for versatile plates that support balanced eating.

Sustainable Setup

Doing a few steps ahead of time means more time with guests. Keep a basket of reusable, sustainable utensils and patio-friendly plates on hand to make outdoor meals effortless. If single-use utensils are preferred, try to use options made with materials that are better for the environment. And to reduce clean-up time, serve food in glass dishes that can serve as storage for leftovers too.

Easy Desserts

Summer desserts are easy to make and serve. A s'more setup, done ahead of time, brings the DIY vibe right through dessert, making it easy on the host. Or make little ice cream sandwiches the night before with small cookies or graham crackers. If you're looking for a less decadent (very easy!) option, offer grilled summer peaches alongside vanilla Greek yogurt. Or prepare and serve a light, refreshing blueberry granita.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Image by Freepik.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-balance-and-build-your-own-plate-1173658