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WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 13:47
38,400 Euro
+0,89 % +0,340
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,08038,20016:18
38,12038,16016:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 15:30 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trelleborg AB: Acquisition expands Trelleborg's presence in automotive boots

Trelleborg Group, through its business area, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions has signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of Gomet S.r.l., an Italian company active in the European aftermarket for niche automotive components.

Gomet specializes in protective polymer components for critical automotive systems, primarily constant velocity joint boots, jounce bumpers, and rack and pinion boots.

The company's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Azeglio, Italy, and annual sales in 2025 were approximately SEK 270 million. The seller is the U.S.-based chemical company Huntsman Corporation.

"Gomet further strengthens our position in automotive boots both as a key supplier to the world's leading OEMs and now also in the aftermarket, where we see significant opportunities. As the lifespan of vehicles on the road continues to increase, there is a corresponding demand for high-quality replacement parts to keep critical systems damage-free," says Jean-Paul Mindermann, President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

Trelleborg has a global presence in automotive boots, built on customer proximity, with operations across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Contacts
Media:
Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren
+46 410 67 015, +46 733 74 70 15
tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts:
Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren
+46 410 67 068, +46 708 66 51 40
christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.
www.trelleborg.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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