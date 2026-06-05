Nosa Plugs AB: NOSA launches on the pharmacy market in the Netherlands and Belgium - receives order worth approximately SEK 1.4 million

NOSA has entered into a partnership with distributor OTC Health & Beauty regarding the company's products Nozoil and Odor Control for the markets in the Netherlands and Belgium. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 1.4 million and represents the first of several expected deliveries.

NOSA has entered into a partnership with distributor OTC Health & Beauty regarding the company's products Nozoil and Odor Control for the markets in the Netherlands and Belgium. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 1.4 million and represents the first of several expected deliveries.



OTC Health & Beauty is a leading distributor and brand partner within self-care, health and beauty in the Benelux region, with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France, as well as established partnerships with several of the region's largest pharmacy and retail chains. Through its established network and market expertise, OTC Health & Beauty is considered a strong partner for increasing the availability and awareness of NOSA's products in the region.



"This is an important commercial breakthrough for NOSA in the Benelux region. The Netherlands and Belgium are attractive markets with strong potential for our products, and we look forward to building a long-term and successful presence together with OTC Health & Beauty," says Julia Ohayon, Head of Consumer Sales at NOSA.



The order relates to a launch with Kruidvat, the largest pharmacy chain in the Benelux region, with distribution to all of the chain's 1,000 stores in the Netherlands and 300 stores in Belgium. The launch is scheduled for September. The Benelux market comprises approximately 30 million consumers and more than 7,000 pharmacies and parapharmacies, making it one of the largest and most developed markets for health and self-care products in Europe.



"The order represents another step in NOSA's strategy to gradually establish and expand the company's products in strategically important markets globally. The launch with the Benelux region's largest pharmacy chain creates a strong platform for continued growth in the region and strengthens our international presence.



We remain committed to expanding the distribution of our products in prioritized markets. At the same time, the rollout of Nozoil continues according to plan across our strategic markets, creating favourable conditions for continued growth," says Adrian Liljefors, CEO of NOSA.

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:

https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/