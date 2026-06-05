Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (the "Company")
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Gordon Orr, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240
05 June 2026
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