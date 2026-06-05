Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (the "Company")

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Gordon Orr, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

05 June 2026