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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Arctech Shines at SNEC 2026, securing over 3 GW orders with its "Tracker+" Ecosystems

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a global leader in solar tracking and smart energy solutions, made a strong impression at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, showcasing its comprehensive "Tracker+" Ecosystems. The exhibition demonstrated the company's full-scenario capabilities across complex terrains.

The spotlight fell on two integrated solutions.

"Tracker+" Solutions
For the first time since its official launch in May, Arctech presented the SkyLine II all-terrain intelligent tracking system. Built on four core principles - "All-Terrain Adaptability, All-Scenario Reliability, Full-Lifecycle Shared Success, Full-Ecosystem Compatibility", this cutting-edge system is engineered to turn challenging lands into high-value energy assets.

Alongside it, the SkyFlex cable mounting system and the Star Shine I autonomous cleaning robot completed the intelligent tracking lifecycle, serving varied scenarios from Gobi and sandy terrain, to agrivoltaics, aquavoltaics, and hilly landscapes.

Yang Ying, Chief Technology Officer of Arctech, introduced two intelligent equipment innovations on site - the Arctech Piling Robot and Automatic Installation Robot. Together, they enable one-click, all-weather construction, dramatically reducing labor and installation costs while boosting efficiency. These innovations mark a major step toward fully automated, full-cycle solar plant construction, from piling to operations and maintenance.

"Green Power+" Solutions
Arctech also featured its off-grid and energy storage offerings, including the ArcBank utility-scale energy storage system, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and the ArcTrack solar tracking and storage mobile microgrid system. Designed for mining sites, islands, and remote locations, these solutions close the zero-carbon loop from solar generation to end-use energy.

Project Signings & Strategic Partnerships

Arctech signed multiple GW-scale projects at the booth, including a 2 GW project in the Middle East, further strengthening its leadership in the region. Additionally, a strategic cooperation agreement for energy storage was signed during the exhibition.

Industry Recognition
According to the recently released Solar PV Tracker Market Report 2026 by S&P Global Energy, Arctech ranked as the world's No. 2 solar tracker supplier for the second consecutive year, while retaining its No. 1 market position in EMEA. SNEC 2026 was not only a stage for product innovation but also a testament to Arctech's growing global leadership.

Looking Ahead
Moving forward, Arctech will continue driving the transition from hardware supply to full-ecosystem solutions - integrating intelligent tracking, automated construction, smart O&M, and green power technologies.

About Arctech

For more information about Arctech, visit: https://en.arctechsolar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995571/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-shines-at-snec-2026-securing-over-3-gw-orders-with-its-tracker-ecosystems-302792733.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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