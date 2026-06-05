Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's TAG Software Group Acquires Countfire, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Takeoff and Estimation Software

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Countfire, a London-based provider of cloud-based takeoff and estimation software for electrical, mechanical, and other estimators. The acquisition was completed through TAG Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in London, Countfire has become a market-leading platform that helps estimators across electrical, mechanical, security, lighting, and fire verticals manage and quote their projects with greater efficiency. The company today serves more than 800 customers and thousands of users across the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

"Countfire is exactly the kind of business we look to partner with: a market-leading product, a loyal international customer base, and a team that has built real industry expertise over more than a decade. Takeoff/Estimation are mission-critical functions for the customers Countfire serves, and the platform has already proven its ability to expand across verticals and geographies. Our focus is on supporting Aidan and the team as they accelerate that growth, both in their existing markets and in new ones," said Costa Tagalakis, Managing Partner at TAG Software Group.

As part of the transaction, co-founder Aidan Kane, previously Chief Technology Officer, has taken on the role of Managing Director and will lead Countfire going forward.

"Joining Valsoft and TAG Software Group marks an exciting next chapter for Countfire. From day one, our mission has been to give estimators a better way to work, and our customers across the UK, North America, and beyond rely on us to deliver. Valsoft and TAG share our commitment to product investment, customer focus, and the long view. I am confident this is the right home for Countfire, our team, and the estimators we serve every day," said Aidan Kane, Managing Director at Countfire.

Countfire will continue to operate autonomously, with its team and operations remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel, M&A), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Countfire was represented by Fox Williams. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Countfire.

About Countfire

Countfire provides cloud-based takeoff and estimation software, originally purpose-built for electrical estimators and now serving customers across mechanical, security, lighting, fire, and other verticals. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in London, the company's market-leading software allows estimators to unlock efficiency in managing and quoting their projects. Countfire serves more than 800 customers and thousands of users across the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, with continued vertical and geographic expansion ahead.

For more information, please visit: https://www.countfire.com/

About TAG Software Group

TAG Software Group acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical software companies serving SMB, enterprise, and public sector customers. As part of Valsoft Corporation, TAG provides a permanent home for vertical market software businesses, offering long-term partnerships that protect founders' legacies, employees, and customers. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, TAG supports companies in unlocking new growth, entering new markets, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tagsoftwaregroup.com/

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact:

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-tag-software-group-acquires-countfire-a-leading-provide-1173661