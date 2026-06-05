The energy transition is forcing us to solve problems that are often complex, interconnected and, in many cases, unprecedented. No individual, company or discipline has all the answers. In that environment, leadership is less about having the right answer yourself and more about creating conditions where the best ideas can emerge from the collective expertise of a team. For me, inclusive leadership is a decision-making advantage, rather than a social objective. People with different backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking will often identify risks, opportunities or unintended consequences ...

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