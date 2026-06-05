Webull Financial LLC: Webull Launches Mutual Funds for IRA Investors, Expanding Long-Term Investing Offerings

New offering provides IRA customers access to diversified, professionally managed investment products within the Webull platform

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the launch of mutual funds for IRA accounts, expanding its suite of long-term investing and retirement solutions for U.S. users.

This new offering gives eligible IRA customers access to professionally managed mutual funds, enabling investors to build more diversified portfolios directly within the Webull platform. The launch represents another step in Webull's continued expansion of investment products designed to support a broader range of investor needs and long-term financial goals.

Mutual Funds pool investor capital into diversified portfolios of stocks, bonds, and other securities managed by professional portfolio managers. They are commonly used for retirement and long-term investing because they provide diversification, simplified portfolio construction, and access to professionally managed investment strategies.

"Expanding access to mutual funds within IRA accounts allow investors to more easily diversify their portfolios and manage their retirement savings through a single platform," said Lindsay Ryan, Head of U.S. Products. "By bringing more investment choices into one streamlined experience, we're helping clients simplify long-term financial planning and stay focused on achieving their goals."

The launch is designed to support investors contributing to retirement accounts, rolling over retirement assets, or looking to diversify their long-term portfolios through professionally managed products.

Key features of the offering include:

Access to diversified, professionally managed mutual funds within eligible IRA accounts

Availability of no-load mutual funds for retirement investors

Expanded portfolio diversification options for long-term investing strategies

Improved flexibility for retirement investors holding mutual fund positions

Mutual Funds have launched in beta for select U.S.-based customers, with a full rollout to all IRA accounts coming soon. The available fund lineup will continue to expand through the addition of new funds and CUSIPs, providing investors with a broader range of investment options. Support for ACAT transfers of mutual fund positions is also expected in a future release.

For more information about Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

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About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities1, options1, digital assets2, and futures3, along with wealth management services4. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and other advisors you deem appropriate before making any investment. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

1. Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and Options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. 2. Access to digital assets trading is provided by Webull Pay LLC, and in some jurisdictions, via Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC. Digital asset prices are subject to extreme and rapid volatility. Digital assets are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Neither Webull Pay nor Bakkt are registered broker-dealers or members of SIPC or FINRA. 3. Futures and event contract trading are offered by Webull Futures LLC, a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Futures and event contract trading are highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. 4.Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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(212) 999 - 5585

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC