Apheresis Market worth $4.41billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Apheresis Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.41 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 270 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Apheresis Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Apheresis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.02 billion

USD 3.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.41 billion

USD 4.41 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Apheresis Market Trends & Insights:

Apheresis disposables are expected to dominate the offering segment, with an 83.4% share in 2025.

Donor apheresis is expected to register the highest CAGR of 58.2% during the forecast period.

Centrifugation is projected to hold 79.8% of the market during the forecast period.

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The apheresis market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. The rising prevalence of autoimmune and neurological diseases has increased the need for therapeutic apheresis procedures. Additionally, the growing global population, along with an increase in surgical procedures and trauma cases, has increased the need for blood components and plasma collection. In addition, the expansion of healthcare in developing regions and wider access to hospitals and therapies have created new markets for apheresis. Technological advancements are also playing a major role through more automated and convenient apheresis machines, which have boosted adoption in the hospital and blood bank sectors. Collectively, these trends are fueling steady growth in the apheresis industry worldwide.

By type, the donor apheresis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the apheresis market can be classified into two segments: donor apheresis and therapeutic apheresis. The donor apheresis segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the growing demand for plasma and blood components globally, increasing awareness about voluntary blood donations, and increasing need for source plasma in the development of plasma-based products.

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By technology, the centrifugation segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

Based on technology, the apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation and membrane filtration. As per the market scenario of 2025, the centrifugation segment captured the largest market share because of the widespread acceptance of the centrifugation method, along with its high effectiveness in separating blood components and wide use in both donor and therapeutic apheresis. The other factor driving the growth of the centrifugation segment is its ability to process high blood volumes with high accuracy and flexibility. This made it highly preferable for use in blood banks, hospitals, and plasma centers.

By procedure, plasmapheresis is projected to register the highest growth rate in the apheresis market.

By procedure, the market for apheresis includes plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and other procedures. Plasmapheresis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by high demand for plasma-based therapies and an increasing number of people with autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, hematological conditions, and kidney disease requiring plasma exchange procedures. An increase in the use of source plasma to manufacture immunoglobulin, albumin, and coagulation factors is also fueling demand for plasmapheresis procedures.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the apheresis market throughout the forecast period.

North America dominates the global apheresis market, primarily due to a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, broad acceptance of automation in blood collection and therapy, and a significant presence of prominent players in plasma collection and medical devices. Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of the apheresis market in the region include the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of blood donation and plasma collection, and increased investments in healthcare transformation in emerging economies such as China and India.

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Top Companies in Apheresis Market:

The Top Companies in Apheresis Market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Therakos LLC (US), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and B. Braun SE (Germany).

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