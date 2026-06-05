Computex 2026: AMZFAST Expands Beyond Gaming Monitors with Smart Displays, OLED Technology and 400Hz Esports Performance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Computex 2026, AMZFAST unveiled its most ambitious display lineup to date, expanding beyond traditional gaming monitors into smart entertainment, premium OLED gaming, creator-focused displays, and ultra-high-refresh esports technologies.





AMZFAST booth at COMPUTEX 2026

Leading the showcase is the AMZG27D1UL Smart, a 27-inch 4K 160Hz display that combines gaming performance with integrated Google TV functionality. Equipped with Dolby Audio, VRR support, and 65W USB-C Power Delivery, the monitor allows users to access streaming services directly without an external device, positioning it as a hybrid solution for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.





AMZG27D1UL Smart

AMZFAST also entered the OLED category with the AMZG27P1Q OLED. Featuring a fourth-generation 280Hz OLED panel, HDR True Black 500 certification, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, and a 0.03ms response time, the monitor is designed to deliver both competitive gaming responsiveness and premium visual quality.

For esports enthusiasts, the company introduced the AMZG27F6AQ and AMZG25F6Q, offering refresh rates of up to 400Hz and 380Hz respectively. Both models incorporate AMZFAST's AI Gaming suite, including Night Vision, AI Crosshair, Sniper Scope, AI Picture Quality, and AI Dynamic Blue Light technologies. The lineup also includes the AMZG27D1UL DUAL Mode, which allows users to switch between 4K/160Hz and FHD/320Hz modes with a single click, providing flexibility between visual immersion and competitive performance. Beyond gaming, AMZFAST showcased several creator and productivity displays. The AMZG34C85L features a 34-inch 5K2K ultrawide format with 98% DCI-P3 coverage, while the B27A2U combines a 4K 120Hz IPS panel, 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and 90W USB-C charging for professional workflows. The AMZG49C7 flagship delivers a 49-inch 5K DQHD super-ultrawide experience equivalent to two QHD monitors in a single seamless display.

Throughout Computex, the AMZFAST booth attracted media representatives, content creators, channel partners, and buyers from Japan, Europe, and North America. Company representatives, including Regional Marketing Manager Leo NG, participated in a series of interviews and product demonstrations highlighting the company's vision for next-generation gaming, entertainment, and professional display experiences.

"Today's users increasingly expect a single display to support gaming, entertainment, and productivity," said Leo NG, Assistant Regional Marketing Manager at AMZFAST. "Our Computex 2026 portfolio reflects that shift while continuing to push performance boundaries for competitive gamers and professional users alike."

Products showcased at Computex 2026 are expected to launch across North America, Europe, and Japan in the second half of 2026. Selected models, including the AMZG34C8Q and AMZG49C7, are already available through Amazon and regional retail channels.

For more information, visit:

www.amzfast.net

About AMZFAST

AMZFAST is a gaming and esports monitor brand under Express Luck Group, backed by more than 29 years of smart display manufacturing expertise. The brand offers display solutions spanning gaming, entertainment, creator, and professional applications and has received international recognition including the Red Dot Design Award 2026, CES Innovation Awards, IDPA Japan Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, and American Good Design Awards.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e2cc216-5da3-46bf-a30b-7567079ed679

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02da8560-4e25-4809-9ebe-011d70be95dc

Contact: AMZFAST Leo NG leong@expressluck.com