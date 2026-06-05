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ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
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JRM Construction Management Completes Modernization of Historic Count Basie Center for the Arts

RED BANK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / JRM Construction Management completed a 46,000+ square-foot renovation of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, a landmark cultural venue in Red Bank, New Jersey originally opened in 1926. The comprehensive project modernized the historic venue while preserving its architectural character and expanding spaces dedicated to education, administration, and community programming.

Spanning from the basement through the third floor, the renovation introduced a range of new functional areas built to support the Center's growing role as a performing arts venue, education space and a cultural hub. The lower level was transformed into new dance and classroom studios, featuring wood dance floors, full-height mirrors, faux skylights, and enhanced soundproofing to support instruction and rehearsals.

On the first floor, JRM constructed a new box office and reception area defined by specialty ceilings, custom box office windows, and a custom curved staircase that serves as a visual focal point. The second floor was reconfigured to include new offices and conference rooms outfitted with Teknion glass partitions, ADA-compliant restrooms, and concept upgraded to open work areas modernizing the space. Additional offices and collaborative workspaces were created on the third floor, providing staff with flexible office environments.

The project also included extensive MEP system replacements and exterior restoration work, including repointing and waterproofing the theater's historic brick chimney. All construction activities were carefully coordinated while the venue remained fully operational, with temporary acoustic protection measures implemented to ensure that performances and events continued uninterrupted.

"Working within a historic and active venue like the Count Basie Center for the Arts requires careful coordination and respect for the building's legacy," said Antonina Caruso, VP, Business Development at JRM Construction Management. "Our team was proud to modernize the infrastructure and create new spaces that support the Center's mission while preserving the character that makes this theater so important to the community."

"JRM was an outstanding partner in helping us prepare for our next century," said Adam Philipson, President and CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts. "As we celebrate our Centennial, we're also focused on the future. JRM's work preserved the history of this remarkable building while building the spaces and infrastructure needed to support generations of artists, students, audiences, and community members to come. We are grateful to JRM for bringing our vision to life."

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management
sukhan@jrmcm.com
212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-modernization-of-historic-count-basie-center-for-1173549

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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