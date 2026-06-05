Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua: Russian edition of Volume I of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" launched in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" was launched at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Roughly over 100 representatives from media outlets, think tanks and government authorities of China, Russia and other countries attended the launch ceremony.

During the ceremony, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Chinese Consul General in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui jointly unveiled the new book.

Participants of the event noted that the book is a documentary work presenting a panoramic view of the great practices and remarkable achievements in China's governance in the new era. Packed with detailed case studies, objective perspectives and systematic elaboration, it fully documents China's arduous journey of overcoming difficulties and forging ahead in the new era.

The Russian edition of the book is expected to serve as an authoritative and vivid reference for people from various walks of life in Russia seeking to better understand how China has achieved its development and the effectiveness of its governance, while also building a solid bridge for deeper China-Russia cultural exchanges, said the participants.

Compiled by Xinhua News Agency and published by Xinhua Publishing House for global distribution, the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" is now available in Chinese, English, Arabic, Russian and other languages.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/russian-edition-of-volume-i-of-chinas-governance-under-xi-jinpings-leadership-launched-in-st-petersburg-302792817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.