Arctech has signed an agreement with the East China Electric Power Design Institute of PowerChina for the ADQ solar project in the United Arab Emirates, covering 2,091 MW of capacity. The deal was signed at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai on June 3. Arctech also signed a memorandum of understanding with Anhui Zhonghong New Energy for a 1 GW energy storage project aimed at deploying an integrated solar-plus-storage system. China Energy Engineering Corp. (Energy China) has released its 2026 centralized procurement tender for PV inverters. The tender comprises eight lots with a combined estimated procurement ...

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