New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - During Milan Design Week 2026, Seoul-based design studio Ledongil Workshop presented its third solo exhibition. "Fragile Structure" is a design methodology that considers imperfection and instability as existential conditions of things, a notion that the designer has been exploring since 2022. Aiming to reconstruct the concept of design by exploring the inherent potential within objects, Ledongil has consistently developed themes such as "Fragile Structure", "Functional Object", and "Infinity and Proliferation." Grounded in such artistic research, the designer's practice has recently extended into close collaborations with Stone Island and Fritz Hansen, among others.

The Weight of Light with Eperal Smoke, 2026, 790 x 1640 x 2840(H) mm, stainless steel, copper, glass, steel, marble.

The exhibition centered on three installation works that are variations of the LWL series, in which fragile metal structures support one another to exist as a single entity. These are joined by "Functional Object" works that expose the raw characteristics of materials such as solid metal, raw stone, and chunks of glass. While elaborately crafted, "Functional Objects" do not conceal the structural and material flaws, reflecting the conflict between utility, rationality, and subjective expression.

The Weight of Light with Ephemeral Smoke, 2026, detail/ 790 x 1640 x 2840(H) mm, stainless steel, copper, glass, steel, marble.

Alongside the exhibition, Ledongil presents his first publication - a work that extends the inquiry into "Fragile Structure." This book illuminates "Fragile Structure" from multiple angles, written by Ledongil himself, an interview tracing his reflections and the trajectory of his work, an allegorical fiction that literarily imagines alternative possibilities for design, and a critical essay that restructures the concepts of objects and design while traversing Ledongil's practice. Furthermore, it discusses how "Fragile Structure" serves as a new design methodology for engaging with objects, breaking away from the paradigm of problem-solutionism. Co-conceived with the Seoul-based curatorial studio ANNEX, this book is the first in a three-part publication series.

Two Shimmering Lights, 2026. 100 x 100 x 3020(H) mm, stainless steel, brass, copper, glass, steel, marble, TPU.

A Light Illuminating the Book, 2026. 670 x 1120 x 2850(H) mm, stainless steel, copper, glass, steel, marble.

Source: Honest Media

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Source: Honest Media , LLC