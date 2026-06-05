Compact rugged design enables secure, deterministic and high-bandwidth networking

Kontron a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces the CERES-TSN, a compact, rugged, managed Ethernet switch designed for secure and reliable networking in mission-critical defense environments. It integrates time-sensitive networking (TSN), high bandwidth, and advanced security in a compact, fanless platform designed for embedded networks in ground defense systems and naval applications, with optional use in avionics.

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The switch offers up to 28 fully managed Layer 2/3 ports, including up to 24 1-GbE ports and four 10-GbE optical interfaces via rugged 38999-type connectors. Built on a Microchip LAN9696TSN switch fabric, it delivers a line-rate forwarding performance of up to 66 Gbps for fast and reliable data communication in complex network architectures.

With support for IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol and IEEE 802.1AS, CERES-TSN enables low-latency, deterministic communication which is essential for real-time applications such as high-resolution camera streams, sensor fusion, and rapid threat detection. Typical applications include combat vehicle networks, C4I/C4ISR systems, avionics, naval platforms, tactical communications and data acquisition systems.

The switch supports IPv4/IPv6 routing, multicast, QoS, VLANs, and redundancy and is managed via SNMP, CLI, and a web-based GUI. Security features include secure boot (upon request), HTTPS, SSH, and IEEE 802.1X network access control. Optional PoE+ support provides a direct power supply for connected edge devices, such as cameras and sensors. This simplifies system design and reduces cabling complexity.

The CERES-TSN's conduction-cooled design meets MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F standards. It operates from -40°C to +55°C (+71°C on request), and is housed in a compact IP65-rated enclosure, ensuring reliable operation in harsh environments.

Designed and manufactured in Europe, CERES-TSN is ITAR- and BAFA-free. It is developed and produced as a fully controlled platform by a single manufacturer, eliminating dependency on third-party modules. This reduces integration risks and simplifies safety-critical qualification processes. A guaranteed lifecycle of at least 10 years is backed by long-term services and warranty extensions of up to five years.

"The CERES-TSN brings together deterministic networking, high performance and strong security in a compact rugged design. It helps customers build reliable, future-ready network infrastructures while reducing costs and time to market," said Sébastien Vitre, Product Manager, Rugged Systems at Kontron.

The CERES-TSN is available now in a 28-port version, with an additional variant planned for later this year. Kontron will showcase the CERES-TSN at Eurosatory in Paris from June 15 to 19, 2026, in Hall A, Booth E55.

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For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/ceres-tsn/p301087

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

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