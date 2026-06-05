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Actusnews Wire
05.06.2026 17:53 Uhr
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COIL: REPORT ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 3, 2026

PRESS RELEASE




Brussels, 5 June 2026 (17.45)
World leader in aluminium anodising

REPORT ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 3, 2026

The Company's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted for their consideration, including the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the allocation of earnings.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandate of Forvis Mazars Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL as the Company's statutory auditor for a further three-year term.

The Company further announces that, at its meeting held on May 29, 2026, the Board of Directors decided to terminate with immediate effect the mandate of Mr. Jean Schroyen as Managing Director, together with all of his other functions within the Company.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Jan Robeyns as Managing Director.

The Board of Directors will continue to implement the Company's strategy under this new management structure.

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has more than 100 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a business volume of €19.4 million in 2025.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL
Jan Robeyns
investor.relations@coil.be
Tel.: +32 (0)11 88 01 88		ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
Cyril Combe
ccombe@actus.fr
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98627-coilpressrelease05junel2026_en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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