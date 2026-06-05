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WKN: A1C06B | ISIN: CH0114405324 | Ticker-Symbol: GEY
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 13:05
209,60 Euro
+0,53 % +1,10
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARMIN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,10206,9019:17
205,60207,4019:17
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 17:45 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Garmin Ltd.: Garmin shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2027

Company announces record date and payment date for June 2026 dividend installment

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Garmin Ltd.'s annual shareholders' meeting held today, approval was received from the shareholders in accordance with Swiss corporate law for a cash dividend in the amount of $4.20 per share, payable in four equal installments. The Board has determined that the June installment of the dividend will be paid as indicated below and currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Payment Date

Record Date

Dividend Per Share

June 26, 2026

June 15, 2026

$1.05

September 25, 2026

September 11 2026

$1.05

December 24, 2026

December 11, 2026

$1.05

March 26, 2027

March 12, 2027

$1.05

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2025 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corporate Communications Contact:

Teri Seck

Krista Klaus

+1 913 397 8200

+1 913 397 8200

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.