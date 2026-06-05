Global Launch of rhode's Summer '26 Collection of bronzed, glow-inspired essentials starting Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PST on rhodeskin.com

rhode, the beauty brand founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber and part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), today announced a major global expansion. Starting Tuesday, June 9, 2026, rhode will be available direct to consumers in Mexico for the first time, marking the brand's official entry into Latin America, alongside seven additional European markets: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, and Switzerland. The expansion significantly increases international access to rhode's growing collection of beauty essentials.

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rhode expands global presence to Mexico, its first entry into Latin America, and adds seven European countries. Expansion is timed to global launch of rhode's Summer '26 Collection of bronzed, glow-inspired essentials starting Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PST on rhodeskin.com.

"This is such a special milestone for us because it's about bringing the rhode community together on a more global scale, not only further into Europe but also with our first introduction to the Latin American market," said Hailey Rhode Bieber, Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at rhode. "Launching in Latin America is something we've dreamed about for a long time and while this is just the first step, we can't wait for the community in Mexico to experience the products and the world of rhode first-hand."

In June 2022, rhode launched as a direct-to-consumer brand with a curated skincare lineup and has since expanded its range to include hybrid makeup, along with retail growth, including Sephora, MECCA and pop-ups around the world. Each launch has garnered tremendous demand, inspiring shifts across the beauty industry and culture at large. On an annualized basis in e.l.f.'s Fiscal 2026, rhode delivered ~$390 million in net sales-growing 80% year over year. rhode also remains the No. 1 overall skincare brand in the U.S. by EMV and continues to deliver significant year-over-year growth, according to CreatorIQ.* Built around barrier-nourishing formulas, skincare-infused makeup, and effortless routines, rhode has created a global community obsessed with glazed, hydrated skin and go-to products you never want to leave the house or travel without. Beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PST, customers in Mexico and in the newly added European markets will be able to shop rhode's full collection on rhodeskin.com in their local currency.

The international expansion coincides with rhode's new Summer '26 Collection, introducing a curated lineup of bronzed, glow-inspired beauty staples designed to move effortlessly from the sand to the city. Inspired by luminous, sun-warmed skin and glossy bronzed lips, the collection features versatile essentials created to deliver an effortless summer glow all season long, introducing new staples and some limited-edition summer items:

Pocket Bronze ($25 USD, €33, MXN 575) is rhode's first bronzer; an on-the-go cream bronzer that delivers hydrating, buildable color, blending seamlessly into the skin for all-day wear. The lightweight, non-sticky, and skin-smoothing formula glides on and melts into the skin, adding sun-kissed warmth and soft dimension. Key ingredients include Peptides and Tamanu Oil. Pocket Bronze is fragrance-free?, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. The long-wearing formula is clinically proven to last at least eight (8) hours upon application (*based on a 34-subject clinical study after immediate and eight (8) hours of use). Pocket Bronze is available in eight neutral to warm shades for a summery complexion: pebble fair to light with a neutral rosy undertone sip light to light-medium with a golden undertone sunbed light-medium to medium with a neutral undertone bake medium to tan with a neutral golden undertone shade tan to tan-deep with a warm red undertone drench tan-deep to deep with a warm golden undertone anklet deep to rich with a neutral red undertone plunge rich to very rich with a neutral undertone



Pocket Brush ($27 USD, €36, MXN 620) is a double-ended brush made with a recycled handle and soft vegan bristles for easy, on-the-go blending. Its compact, pocket-friendly size slips right into your bag for quick touch-ups anytime, anywhere. Use the angled end to blend out Pocket Bronze and the rounded end to diffuse Pocket Blush.

Highlight Milk ($28 USD, €37, MXN 645) a hybrid luminizer that adds the perfect touch of shimmery radiance before you head out the door. Made with the signature Glazing Milk formula, it delivers clinically proven hydration and soothing skincare benefits, such as Ceramide Trio, Mineral Complex, Vitamin E and Glycerin. Wear it all summer long on bare skin, all over the body or mixed into foundation for full glam. Shake before use and simply apply 2-4 shakes into hands and gently press all over-on your face, neck, décolleté, and body-for an added radiance.? It's clinically proven to provide all-day hydration and reduce the appearance of redness over time (*based on a 53-subject clinical study after immediate and 12 hours of use).? Highlight Milk is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic?, and has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Highlight Milk is available in four shades for either a sheer milky base of soft shimmer or a warm, dimensional glow: 01 pearly pink 02 pearly champagne 03 pearly warm bronze 04 pearly rich bronze



Limited Edition Bronze Peptide Lip Tints ($20 USD, €26, MXN 460) are made for golden hour, melting onto the lips with a sheer wash of bronzy color and a scent that evokes summer nostalgia. Available in three shades, throw them in your rhode Terry Bag or pop one in your Lip Case to hydrate, nourish and replenish with high-performance skincare throughout the day: colada a pearly peach tan tint that smells like a creamy, tropical cocktail macadamia butter a caramel brown tint that smells like a toasty macadamia treat honey mango a pearly rosy bronze tint that smells like a juicy bite of mango



Peptide Lip Shape ($24 USD, €32, MXN 550) features three new shades joining the core lineup. Designed to give your lips dimension, they glide on effortlessly with a creamy texture and deliver high-performance skincare ingredients that visibly enhance lip volume. Pair with the summer Peptide Lip Tints for a soft, dimensional lip that feels summery and lived-in: push soft neutral beige squeeze ?- cool taupe jump ?- chocolate brown



Additional limited-edition summer staples include: Terry Bag ($36 USD, €47, MXN 830) Terry Towel ($50 USD, €65, MXN 1,150) Signature Lip Case in Colada and Bronze ($38 USD, €50, MXN 875) Snap-On Lip Case in Colada and Bronze ($46 USD, €60, MXN 1,060)



The full rhode Summer '26 Collection will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PST exclusively on rhodeskin.com.

In typical rhode fashion, the brand will be activating the summer collection IRL with shoppable experiences in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, starting in June.

This expansion into new products and territories follows e.l.f. Beauty's $1B acquisition of rhode in 2025 and signals the next chapter of rhode as they look to bring the brand to more people around the world.

*Source: CreatorIQ, Top 10 Skincare Leaderboard, April 2026. Rhode ranked No. 1 by earned media value (EMV). Available at CreatorIQ Leaderboard

About rhode

rhode is a collection of curated skincare and hybrid makeup essentials with efficacious, intentional formulas that hydrate and nourish the skin barrier. Launched by Bieber in 2022, rhode was born from a need for high-performance, skincare essentials you can use every day. After years of working as a fashion model with the best makeup artists and skincare experts, Bieber noticed a gap in the industry and created a simplified product lineup that wasn't based on trends, overly expensive ingredients, or a 15-minute routine. rhode's formulas are developed with all skin types in mind, purposeful ingredients at efficacious levels, and backed by a team of skin care experts, from top cosmetics chemists, dermatologists and makeup artists, to leading voices in the skincare industry. Beyond its products, rhode brings the brand to life in new and immersive ways, creating a world of rhode through high-impact campaigns, innovative IRL activations and close community engagement. In 2025, rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) for $1 billion. For more information, visit www.rhodeskin.com.

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Lena Griffin

lgriffin@elfbeauty.com