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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 18:48 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Pool Update

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Pool Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Tender Pool Update

The Company announced on 30 March 2026 the results of its tender offer (to be undertaken as part of the proposals for the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc), and pursuant to which 11,147,581 of the Company's Ordinary Shares will be repurchased in aggregate. The Tender Pool of assets in respect of these tendered Shares has been established and is in the process of being realised. As at close of business on 4 June 2026, the composition of the Tender Pool was as follows:

Equities (£)

192,587.25

Cash (£)

162,384,535.95

Total Value (£)

162,577,123.20

Tendered Shares held in escrow 11,147,581

Tender Pool NAV per Share 1,458.40p

Contact:

Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 5 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.