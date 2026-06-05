Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - The PR Club welcomed more than 150 public relations and communications professionals to the Museum of Science for the 58th Annual Bell Ringer Awards, returning to the iconic Boston venue for the second consecutive year. The evening was hosted by Edgar B. Herwick III, the Emmy Award-winning GBH host and reporter behind the "Curiosity Desk" series and co-host of "The Culture Show."

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Key Takeaways:

360PR+ wins the Super Bell Award for Bob's Red Mill's 'Moregetherness' campaign. The campaign first earned Gold Bells in two categories before advancing to win the evening's top honor.

The John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Kathy Wilson of Tier One Partners, honoring a distinguished career and an extensive track record of contributions to the New England communications community.

The Ringer Award, recognizing a mid-career professional, was presented to Sam Powers of Walker Sands. The Striker Award, celebrating early-career achievement, went to Aidan Poole of Walker Sands. The Carillonneur Award for Best Team Culture, recognizing a public relations or communications organization, was awarded to Randstad Digital - powered by Torc.

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About PR Club

Founded in 1948, the PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, the Club blog and the Bell Ringer Awards at prclub.org, and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 58th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region's communications professionals.

Source: The PR Club

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300366

Source: Reportable, Inc.