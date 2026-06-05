Cradley Heath, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - UK Lifting Store has announced an expanded focus on load securing equipment for transport operators, logistics companies, haulage firms, construction suppliers, recovery businesses, and commercial vehicle users across the United Kingdom.





UK Lifting Store



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The announcement reflects the company's continued development of its Ratchets & Recovery range, which includes equipment designed to support material security, workplace efficiency, and vehicle-based load restraint applications. The expanded focus is intended to help commercial operators access practical load securing products through a UK supplier serving customers across lifting, handling, transport, and industrial sectors.

UK Lifting Store said the move comes as transport operators continue to review the equipment used to secure goods on lorries, trailers, vans, and other commercial vehicles. Load restraint remains an important operational consideration for companies moving goods by road, particularly where changing cargo types, mixed loads, site deliveries, and regular vehicle movements require reliable securing methods.

As part of this focus, UK Lifting Store is placing greater emphasis on its range of ratchet straps and related securing products for commercial and industrial users. These products are commonly used to help restrain goods during transport and are selected by operators according to load type, vehicle setup, strap capacity, anchor points, and handling requirements.

The company's Ratchets & Recovery category includes ratchet straps, recovery and towing equipment, shock cord, hooks, load binders, tarpaulins, recovery wheel straps, and related accessories. The range is designed to support a variety of practical applications, from everyday transport and delivery operations to vehicle recovery, site handling, and general material movement.

UK Lifting Store said the expanded focus is particularly relevant for companies operating goods vehicles, trailers, and lorries where suitable restraint equipment forms part of day-to-day transport planning. For operators sourcing lorry ratchet straps, the company provides access to a range of widths, capacities, fittings, and accessories intended for different securing requirements.





UK Lifting Store



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The announcement also supports wider awareness around load restraint and transport safety. UK transport guidance continues to place responsibility on vehicle operators, drivers, and businesses to ensure that goods are loaded and secured correctly before and during transport. UK Lifting Store said this makes access to suitable equipment, clear product selection, and supplier support increasingly important for businesses managing regular vehicle movements.

"Load securing is a practical requirement for many of the sectors we serve, including transport, construction, logistics, recovery, and industrial handling," said Sumit Kumar, a spokesperson for UK Lifting Store. "By expanding our focus on this area, we are helping customers source equipment that supports safer and more efficient movement of goods across different vehicle and site environments."

The company said customers can use the Ratchets & Recovery category to source load securing straps alongside compatible accessories and recovery-related products. UK Lifting Store also offers support for customers who require help selecting suitable equipment for specific applications, bulk orders, or operational requirements.

In addition to product availability, UK Lifting Store highlights its wider service offering, including support for trade customers, bulk enquiries, product advice, delivery options, and collection where applicable. The company said its focus remains on supplying practical equipment for lifting, handling, transport, site operations, and workplace safety applications.

The expanded focus on load securing equipment forms part of UK Lifting Store's wider commitment to serving professional users across the UK. The company will continue to develop its product range in response to customer requirements across transport, construction, logistics, industrial maintenance, and recovery sectors.

About UK Lifting Store

UK Lifting Store is a UK-based supplier of lifting, handling, material movement, safety, and load securing equipment. The company provides products for commercial, industrial, transport, logistics, construction, and workplace applications, supporting customers with product supply, advice, delivery, and trade enquiries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300313

Source: Gajura