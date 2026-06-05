Hilversum, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Liplyn Group has launched Liplyn Academy, a new training division focused on practical education in AI visibility, Vibe Coding and Agentic AI.

Liplyn Academy has been developed to support professionals and organizations that want to build applied knowledge of artificial intelligence, automation and AI-driven search visibility. The academy offers training programs designed for teams working in marketing, communications, technology, management and digital transformation.

The launch expands Liplyn Group's existing activities in AI search visibility, digital media, content distribution and automation. Through Liplyn Academy, the company adds a structured educational offering to help organizations understand and apply AI in their daily work.

The initial training programs focus on three areas:

AI Visibility

Training focused on how brands, organizations and information sources can improve their visibility in AI-driven search environments.

Vibe Coding

Training focused on using AI tools to support software creation, prototyping, workflow automation and digital product development.

Agentic AI

Training focused on AI agents, automated workflows and the practical use of AI systems that can perform tasks across business processes.





Liplyn Academy Launches Training Programs in AI Visibility, Vibe Coding and Agentic AI

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Liplyn Academy is part of Liplyn Group's broader strategy to combine marketing, technology, education and content distribution within the changing digital information landscape.

In addition to its academy, Liplyn Group operates activities in AI search visibility, SEO, digital PR, content distribution and media publishing. The company manages a network of more than 70 websites with a combined monthly reach of more than 4 million visitors.

About Liplyn Group

Liplyn Group is an AI-first media and technology company based in Hilversum, The Netherlands. The company operates across AI search visibility, SEO, digital PR, content distribution, media publishing and AI education.

Liplyn Group consists of three divisions:

Liplyn

Liplyn supports brands and organizations with AI search visibility, SEO, automation, digital PR and content distribution.

Liplyn Network

Liplyn Network manages a portfolio of more than 70 websites with a combined monthly reach of more than 4 million visitors.

Liplyn Academy

Liplyn Academy provides training programs for professionals and organizations in AI visibility, Vibe Coding, Agentic AI and practical AI adoption.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300148

Source: Plentisoft