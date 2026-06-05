Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers: Bill 8: QPAT Denounces a Threat to Access to Education, Workforce Qualification, and Adult Success

"These are adults who are trying to give themselves a second chance. Does the government not have a duty and responsibility to ensure that every Quebec citizen can contribute fully to society?" - Heidi Yetman, QPAT President.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / The Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT) condemns the introduction of Bill 8 by the Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, which seeks to subject English-language adult education and vocational training to the eligibility requirements of the Charter of the French Language.

According to QPAT, this measure risks significantly reducing access to education for thousands of adults who want to earn a diploma, acquire professional qualifications, enter the workforce, and ultimately improve their circumstances. "These are adults who are trying to give themselves a second chance. Does the government not have a duty and responsibility to ensure that every Quebec citizen can contribute fully to society?" said Heidi Yetman of QPAT.

A survey conducted jointly by QPAT and the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) among 9,099 students enrolled in English-language adult education and vocational training centres reveals that 45.1% of respondents could lose their eligibility to attend the English-language system. Of those affected, only 17% say they would continue their studies in the French-language system.

A Risk to Educational Success and the Workforce

English-language adult education and vocational training centres serve thousands of students every year and play an essential role in graduation, workforce retraining, and economic integration. Such a policy runs directly counter to Quebec's economic needs.

The sectors most affected would include healthcare, construction, skilled trades, automotive mechanics, welding, early childhood education, social services, as well as administration and hospitality.

Consequences for Students and Teachers

QPAT also emphasizes that the bill could lead to layoffs of qualified teachers in the English-language system, at a time when many French-language school service centres are already struggling to recruit teaching staff. The number of uncertified teachers in Quebec has risen from approximately 3,000 to 9,000 over the past three years.

Even students who remain eligible for English-language instruction could be negatively affected. A significant decline in enrolment would lead to smaller cohorts, program cancellations, and the loss of specialized services, thereby limiting training opportunities in many regions.

Students Value French

QPAT rejects the notion that adults attending the English-language system want to avoid French. Nearly 90% of respondents consider bilingualism important or very important for their professional future. Many programs already offer French-language instruction activities, technical vocabulary in French, bilingual resources, and work placements in French-speaking environments.

"These students want to learn, work, and contribute to Quebec. They are not rejecting French. They are simply choosing a learning environment that allows them to succeed in their educational journey," QPAT stated.

Without Consultation, QPAT Calls for the Withdrawal of Bill 8

QPAT also deplores the lack of consultations, data collection, and impact analyses prior to the introduction of such legislation. Given the potentially significant human and economic consequences of this policy, it is imperative that broader consultations be held with the groups concerned before its adoption. In the interest of democratic governance, the government must take a step back.

In this context, QPAT is calling on the Government of Quebec to withdraw Bill 8 and undertake meaningful consultations with stakeholders in adult education, vocational training, the business community, and the affected communities.

According to QPAT, the success of a language policy should be measured by its ability to help people earn a diploma, master French, integrate into the workforce, and contribute fully to Quebec society

About QPAT

QPAT represents all 8000 members working in the English public education sector of Quebec.

We come together to protect our individual rights and to work towards the collective good of all teachers across the province, and also to ensure student learning conditions and quality public education in Quebec.

Contact:

Julie Montpetit

julie_montpetit@qpat-apeq.qc.ca

514-249-9653

SOURCE: Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/bill-8-qpat-denounces-a-threat-to-access-to-education-workforce-qualification-and-adult-s-1173672