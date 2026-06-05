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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
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Translation and Communication of China: World-oriented Intelligent Solutions from Tianjin: Bringing Cutting-Edge Technologies into Daily Life

TIANJIN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, 2026, the World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened at the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin). "Translation & Communication of China" invited two international guests to visit the expo, exploring Tianjin's intelligent technology innovations from a global perspective and presenting to the world the accelerating pace and evolving landscape of China's urban intelligent transformation.

Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo brought together more than 700 enterprises to showcase their latest achievements in intelligent technology. Tianjin's local industries offered numerous highlights. WYBOTICS showcased its swimming pool cleaning robot, designed specifically for home use. Galileo (Tianjin) Technology exhibited a range of four-legged robotic dogs that attracted significant attention for their customizable configurations for firefighting, rescue operations, public security, and other applications.

From industrial inspections to household cleaning, from low-altitude transportation to smart eldercare, a growing number of "Made in Tianjin" intelligent solutions are moving beyond exhibition halls and into real-world use.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-oriented-intelligent-solutions-from-tianjin-bringing-cutting-edge-technologies-into-daily-life-302793097.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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