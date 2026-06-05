Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Mark Smethers has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company thanks Mr. Smethers for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Board will continue to carry out its responsibilities in the normal course.

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

The Company is a junior exploration issuer advancing three high-grade gold properties totaling approximately 16,000 hectares in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company's strategy is to unlock the potential of historically explored assets through modern exploration and development, supported by a management team with a proven track record in discovery and project advancement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker CAN and has 54,868,876 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's strategic objectives and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300326

Source: Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.