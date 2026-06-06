Fragrance Creators Association Makes History at the White House, Advancing the $80 Billion Case for Responsible Innovation to Senior Executive Branch Officials

A first-of-its-kind White House fragrance salon and a Capitol Hill perfumery event drew senior administration officials and bipartisan congressional leaders to engage with the science, innovation, public health and wellbeing, and economics behind an $80 billion fragrance-dependent American industry.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) made history this week convening the first fragrance salon ever held at the White House and bringing the voice of America's fragrance industry directly to senior executive branch officials.

The salon anchored a two-day, bipartisan Washington fly-in, where industry leaders made a clear and compelling case: fragrance is an $80-billion-plus American economic engine that supports jobs, innovation, public health, wellbeing, and is a leader in newer, greener chemistries and advanced pro-environmental technologies including breakthrough science that protects biodiversity. As policymakers work to address challenges in current TSCA implementation, the fragrance industry stands uniquely ready to help. After a decade of consistent, constructive engagement, fragrance is the only sector positioned to provide EPA with meaningful sectoral support that can help move newer, greener chemistries from the lab to the marketplace.

The centerpiece was the historic White House Fragrance Salon - the first of its kind - where more than 200 guests, including senior White House officials and leaders from across the Administration, experienced a curated showcase led by FCA to show attendees what fragrance innovation encompasses and what it delivers to the business and the human experience. Across the two-day program, FCA's Capitol Hill perfumery event -themed the Scent of Innovation - drew more than 350 attendees, bringing the fragrance innovation directly to lawmakers and their staff and deepening relationships on both sides of the aisle.

"Fragrance is one of America's most innovation-intensive industries, and we believe it is our responsibility to lead the way towards a future where chemistry can accelerate the economy and deliver better for the public and the environment," said Farah Ahmed, President & CEO of FCA. "Our members came to Washington to drive results - and to show that when industry and government work together, with greener chemistries, AI-enabled formulation, and a science-based partnership with regulators, the United States can lead the world in both public health and wellbeing and economic growth. Today, the industry lives at the frontier of molecular innovation - where a single new ingredient can open an entire olfactory territory that did not exist a decade ago."

Ahmed continued: "Other countries are moving fast, and a modern pathway for American-led innovation won't just keep us from falling behind; it will put U.S. companies - and the people they employ - out front. We made that case directly to Congress and the Administration this week, and we made history doing it: The White House's first fragrance salon."

U.S. consumers spend more than $80 billion a year on fragrance-dependent products, driving roughly $30 billion in U.S. economic impact and supporting more than 200,000 well-paying jobs. Fragrance accounts for only about 2% of a product's cost, yet it moves more than 60% of repeat purchases - making it a top three purchase driver across the $2.5 trillion U.S. consumer packaged goods sector. The global fragrance market itself is accelerating, from $84.7 billion in 2025 toward an estimated $143 billion by 2035. FCA's goal is to ensure the United States captures that growth at home: faster, science-based pathways to innovation mean new products reaching market sooner, stronger domestic manufacturing and supply chains, and American brands setting the pace in a fiercely competitive global market.

"Our goal, full stop, is to bring safe, effective, and desired products to market through smart, predictable policy that unlocks innovation," said Cynthia Reichard, FCA Board Chair and President of Arylessence. "Technologies that the industry wants to bring to market can more effectively reduce malodor, make scents last longer, and encourage people to clean more effectively," Reichard added.

This week's fly-in builds on a track record of concrete results. FCA recently secured tariff exclusions for 48 of 51 fragrance-related import classifications under a 2026 Section 232 proclamation - one of several trade wins that together have protected an estimated $2 billion in fragrance trade and the jobs that depend on it. FCA is also the only sector of the chemical economy that has built an EPA-supported framework for responsible, low-risk, low-exposure innovation - a model for how science-based collaboration with regulators brings safe products to market faster. From federal agencies to state capitals, with strong vision and mobilization, FCA has reframed the fragrance industry as essential and a leader in innovation and established the relationships, coalitions, and influence infrastructure to deliver measurable value across the entire fragrance value chain.

About the Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, www.fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

Media Contact

Laura Nichols

Director, Communications

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

(610) 955-8154

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-makes-history-at-the-white-house-advancing-the-80-billion-1173774