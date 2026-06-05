NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinda Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sinda"), a silver exploration and development company with mining projects in Mexico, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.If the offering is completed, Sinda intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "SIND."Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., 250 Vesey Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by telephone at (212) 255-6854, or by email at us.ecm@scotiabank.com; and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Sinda Ltd.Sinda is a silver exploration and development company with mineral projects in Mexico, featuring an estimated 369 million silver-equivalent ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources and 16 million silver-equivalent ounces of Indicated Mineral Resources, plus incremental exploration targets of 452 - 484 million silver-equivalent ounces. Backed by experienced mining investors and a management team with deep Mexican operating experience, Sinda expects to execute an aggressive exploration and drilling program, and to construct its underground decline enroute to commercial production.ContactsInvestor Relations: ir@sinda.mxCorporate Communications:media@sinda.mx

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