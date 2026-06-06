S&P Dow Jones Indices: Marvell Technology and Flex Ltd. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 22, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Marvell Technology MRVL Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Pool Corp POOL Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Flex FLEX Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion The Campbell's Company CPB Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Roku ROKU Communication Services June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Flex FLEX Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Coeur Mining CDE Materials June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion BellRing Brands BRBR Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Semtech SMTC Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Coty COTY Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Sanmina SANM Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Concentrix CNXC Industrials June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Viavi Solutions VIAV Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Blackbaud BLKB Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Pool POOL Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Embecta EMBC Health Care June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Campbell's Company CPB Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Universal Health Realty Trust UHT Real Estate June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Coty COTY Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Semtech SMTC Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Concentrix CNXC Industrials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sanmina SANM Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Blackbaud BLKB Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Viavi Solutions VIAV Information Technology June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Credit Acceptance CACC Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Oxford Industries OXM Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lazard LAZ Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Gogo GOGO Communication Services June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Eastern Bankshares EBC Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PRA Group PRAA Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Wesbanco WSBC Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Insteel Industries IIIN Industrials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Warby Parker WRBY Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ethan Allen Interiors ETD Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Nicolet Bankshares NIC Financials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cytek Biosciences CTKB Health Care June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Liquidia LQDA Health Care June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Monro MNRO Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Rush Street Interactive RSI Consumer Discretionary June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vital Farms VITL Consumer Staples June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition United States Lime & Minerals USLM Materials June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cable One CABO Communication Services June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition InvenTrust Properties IVT Real Estate June 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Forward Air FWRD Industrials

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