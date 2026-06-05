Bimbo Bakeries: Grupo Bimbo Surpasses 500,000 Hectares Under Regenerative Agriculture Practices

The company continues to advance toward its commitment of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from land cultivated under regenerative practices by 2050.

This strategy is built on a collaborative effort with farmers, suppliers, and institutions such as CIMMYT.

MEXICO CITY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of World Environment Day, Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking company in the world, reported that by the end of 2025 it has more than 500,000 hectares under regenerative agriculture practices, representing an increase of nearly 73% compared to the more than 290,000 hectares reported at the end of 2024. This progress strengthens the company's work at the origin of its value chain and reflects its belief that its purpose of nourishing a better world begins with soil health.

Grupo Bimbo's regenerative agriculture strategy is based on three core principles: improving soil health, strengthening biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting farming communities in their transition toward more resilient practices. Under this approach, the company collaborates with farmers, suppliers, millers, research centers, and specialized organizations such as CIMMYT across key crops including wheat, corn, and sugar.

In 2025, the program significantly expanded its reach. In Brazil, a pilot evolved into a formal implementation that brings together the local team, a strategic supplier, and producers in the region. In the United Kingdom, Grupo Bimbo launched its first program in Europe, marking the entry of this strategy into the continent. These advancements build on the results achieved in North America, where regenerative practices in wheat crops in Mexico have delivered improvements.

David Hernández, Global Procurement VP at Grupo Bimbo, stated: "Agriculture is the starting point of everything we do. Regenerative agriculture enables us to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain, collaborate closely with farmers, and ensure the availability of key ingredients for the future. At the same time, we contribute to improving soil health and creating shared value for the farming communities we work with."

The strategy is also linked to the company's Positive Nutrition agenda. For Grupo Bimbo, improving the nutritional profile of its products and advancing toward simpler and more transparent recipes requires addressing the entire value chain, from ingredient sourcing to the final product. Currently, 98% of its daily consumption portfolio globally meet this standard.

Today, more than 50% of the world's agricultural soils show some level of degradation, and projections indicate that this figure could reach as high as 90% by 2050 if current practices are not transformed. In response, Grupo Bimbo is working to strengthen its value chain by promoting healthier soils, more resilient agricultural systems, and stronger farming communities. Its goal for 2050 is for all of its key ingredients to come from land cultivated under this model.

This approach is part of Grupo Bimbo's sustainability strategy under its For Nature pillar, which focuses on protecting and regenerating natural systems through actions aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions, advancing toward zero waste in packaging, strengthening water stewardship, reducing food waste, and promoting regenerative agriculture practices.

Alejandra Vázquez Langel, Global Sustainability VP, said: "At Grupo Bimbo, we understand sustainability as an integral way of operating our business, from the origin of our ingredients to how we produce, distribute, and reach consumers. Advancing regenerative agriculture is essential, but so is continuing to transform our entire operation to generate a positive, measurable, and long-term impact for people and the planet."

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has presence in 96 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 57 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 251 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With sales of over US $22 billion, the Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 56,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media contact: Buchanan Public Relations, bbu@buchananpr.com

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World Environment Day

GRUPO BIMBO SURPASSES 500,000 HECTARES UNDER REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE PRACTICES

World Environment Day

GRUPO BIMBO SURPASSES 500,000 HECTARES UNDER REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE PRACTICES