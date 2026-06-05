Canadian National Railway Company: CN to Support BHP's Jansen Potash Mine with Rail Service Connecting Saskatchewan Production to Global Markets

MONTREAL, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has entered into a transportation agreement with BHP to support the movement of potash from the Jansen Potash Mine in Saskatchewan to export terminals on Canada's West Coast, helping connect one of the world's largest new potash developments to global markets.

The agreement leverages CN's nearly 20,000-mile rail network to connect Saskatchewan potash to major export gateways through Westshore Terminals in Vancouver and beyond. The arrangement supports the initial production phase of the Jansen project and reinforces CN's role in enabling efficient supply chains and connecting Canadian resource producers to international markets through its extensive North American network.

As one of the largest infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan's history, the Jansen Potash Mine is expected to play an important role in supporting global food production for decades to come. Potash is a key nutrient used in fertilizers that help improve crop yields and strengthen food security around the world. Through its rail and port connections, CN will help ensure reliable access to international markets throughout Asia, Latin America and other regions where demand for fertilizer products continues to grow.

"Jansen is the most significant investment in Saskatchewan and a transformative project for North America's agricultural supply chain. CN is proud to partner with BHP and help connect Canadian potash producers to customers around the world. Our network and transportation solution expertise, we will provide reliable and sustainable service supporting the global food production supply chain and strengthen Canada's position as a leading exporter of critical resources."

Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, CN



"Potash is one of Canada's most important export commodities, and the Jansen project is expected to become a significant new source of supply for global agricultural markets. CN's network provides the reach, capacity and resilience needed to move these products efficiently from mine to port. We look forward to working closely with BHP as production ramps up and new supply chains are established to help support farmers and feed a growing world."

Sandra Ellis, Vice-President, Bulk, CN



This agreement further strengthens CN's role as a leading transportation provider for Canada's resource economy and underscores the company's commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth across the Prairies and throughout North America.

CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets," or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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