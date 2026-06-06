Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Nasdaq Quantencomputer Play mit riesigem Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D5E | ISIN: CA03990E1051 | Ticker-Symbol: Z6N
Stuttgart
05.06.26 | 21:56
0,174 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,18012:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Corporation Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH), (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with a strategic investor whose business is related to the manufacturing of potential future vehicle hardware.

Argo continues to advance its next-generation public transit platform and evaluate opportunities to develop alignment with partners and investors in support of its long-term vehicle hardware and fleet strategy. The private placement consisted of 1,150,000 common shares issued at a price of $0.40 per common share, for gross proceeds of $460,000. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the private placement. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring October 6, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The private placement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com

Praveen Arichandran, CEO
Argo Corporation
(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", and "intend", and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or our future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the strategic nature of the investment, potential future hardware relationships, vehicle and fleet deployment strategy, the use of proceeds, and the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information", "Financial Risk Management Objectives And Policies" and "Other Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Q1 2026 Financial Statements and its Q1 2026 MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Media Contact: Christina Ra, Argo Corporation, christina@rideargo.com, (800) 575-7051


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.