Trade Compliance Records has published a reference on the June 3, 2026 Executive Order titled "Strengthening Customs Enforcement," which establishes a 50 percent minimum penalty floor on customs violations and directs maximum penalties for brokers who fail to conduct due diligence on their clients.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2026) - Trade Compliance Records (tradecompliancerecords.com) has published a reference on the Executive Order titled "Strengthening Customs Enforcement," signed by President Trump on June 3, 2026. The reference addresses the order's penalty floor, broker due diligence directives, and the implementation timelines for US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security.

Trade Compliance Records Addresses June 2026 Executive Order Broker Liability

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The Executive Order directs CBP and DHS to revise penalty mitigation standards within 90 days, including establishing a minimum penalty floor of not less than 50 percent of the assessed penalty, establishing a minimum liquidated damages floor, and eliminating mitigation for repeat offenders. The order separately directs CBP to impose maximum penalties on brokers who fail to conduct due diligence, repeatedly represent non-compliant clients, or fail to cooperate in a timely manner with CBP information requests.

Importer of Record eligibility is also being reshaped. Within 180 days, DHS is directed to revise IOR requirements, which are expected to include increased bond coverage, minimum levels of tangible domestic assets, additional identification data, beneficial ownership disclosure, business affiliation information, and risk-based tiering within an overhauled IOR registry. Foreign IORs face new restrictions on continuous bonds for formal entry and will be required to be CTPAT-validated or to file through a CTPAT-validated US customs broker.

Enforcement priorities named in the order include forced labor, misclassification, undervaluation, and illegal transshipment, with investigations under the Enforce and Protect Act prioritized by DHS and DOJ. The order also directs CBP to increase audits, enforce liquidated damages claims against bonds, restrict in-bond movements, and accelerate seizure and disposal of non-compliant imports.

The Trade Compliance Records reference covers the order's specific provisions with citations to the White House presidential action and the CBP newsroom announcement. The reference also addresses the international parallel established in the United Kingdom by the First-tier Tribunal decision in Roseline Logistics Limited v HMRC [2025] UKFTT 427 (TC), in which a customs agent was held jointly and severally liable for approximately £1.13 million in unpaid import VAT under sections 6(3)(d) and 6(4)(b) of the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018, despite acting on third-party instructions and without intent to breach customs law. The tribunal's finding - that the agent had failed in its duty of due diligence - establishes a precedent that customs intermediaries cannot rely solely on instructions from third parties when the underlying compliance of the importer is in question.

Anthony James Peacock, Founder of LinkDaddy LLC, said the reference reflects a regulatory moment specifically relevant to the documentation infrastructure the platform provides. "The Executive Order does not introduce a new compliance category. It tightens enforcement on existing ones - particularly broker due diligence on supplier documentation. The reference addresses what the order requires, the implementation timeline, and how documentation practices that produce a defensible audit trail align with the standard the order sets."

The platform's existing functions - SHA-256 hashed records of supplier certificates, supplier attestations, and supporting documentation, with permanent verification URLs and retention for the statutory periods required under applicable customs law - are designed to support the documentation chain that a broker or IOR would need to produce in the audit environment the Executive Order anticipates.

The reference is accessible at tradecompliancerecords.com without registration.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida-registered company headquartered in Clearwater, founded by Anthony James Peacock. Trade Compliance Records operates as documentation infrastructure for regulatory regimes governments mandate but do not themselves host.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300370

Source: Plentisoft