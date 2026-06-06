oneworld Management Company, Inc: Philippine Airlines to Join oneworld Alliance

Flag carrier of the Philippines will further strengthen alliance's presence in Southeast Asia

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine Airlines (PAL), the national flag carrier of the Philippines, will become oneworld's 16th member airline following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at a press briefing held at the International Air Transport Association's 82nd Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"This is a defining and transformative moment for Philippine Airlines," said PAL Holdings, Inc. President Lucio C. Tan III. "Becoming a member of the oneworld Alliance and strengthening Southeast Asia's representation within the group significantly brings the Philippines and the region closer to the world like never before. Together with our partners, we will deliver greater choice, consistent journeys, and a world-class travel experience that reflects the warmth of Filipino hospitality."

Philippine Airlines was invited to join oneworld as a member-designate airline by the oneworld Governing Board, comprising the chief executives of all member airlines.

"Philippine Airlines' entry into oneworld supports our long-term strategic growth and strengthens our connectivity across key markets in the Asia Pacific region," said Robert Isom, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the oneworld Governing Board. "The airline has a proud heritage and will serve a critical role in our Southeast Asia network."

Philippine Airlines will further expand oneworld's global network, adding 31 unique destinations throughout the Philippines and beyond. The airline's growing international network will support customer demand across Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, complementing existing services currently offered by oneworld members.

"Philippine Airlines is a globally respected carrier with a strong commitment to innovation and customer service that aligns with oneworld's reputation for delivering a premium experience across the travel journey," said Ole Orvér, oneworld chief executive officer. "This decision is an endorsement of oneworld, and its global customer offering. We look forward to welcoming Philippine Airlines into the alliance."

Following its entry into oneworld, members of Philippine Airlines' Mabuhay Miles programme will enjoy reciprocal opportunities to earn and redeem miles and points across all oneworld member airlines. The airline's eligible top tier customers will enjoy access to oneworld Priority benefits and access to more than 700 premium airport lounges, including oneworld's branded lounges in Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon airports, as well as First Class lounges and check-in areas, a benefit unique to oneworld fliers.

AboutPhilippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines is the Philippines' only full-service network airline, connecting the Philippines to the world for over 85 years. Philippine Airlines operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Founded in 1941, Philippine Airlines is Asia's first commercial airline. It is an APEX Four Star airline and was recognized by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025.

Aboutoneworld

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com.

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