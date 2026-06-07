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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
07.06.2026 03:26 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Millionaires, Billionaires, Institutional, Microcap & Penny Stock Investors - Your Opportunity To Own a Stake in Elektros Inc.'s Lithium Mining, Rare Earth Minerals & EV Patent Technology at Today's Ground-Floor Value

An Opportunity to Own Equity in Lithium Mining, Rare Earth Minerals, and EV Patent Technology Through Elektros Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) continues to advance its vision of participating in key sectors that many investors view as important to the future of global electrification and energy infrastructure. The Company's strategic focus includes lithium mining opportunities, rare earth mineral initiatives, and proprietary electric vehicle patent technology designed to address evolving transportation and energy demands.

As global interest in electrification, battery technology, and critical mineral supply chains continues to grow, Elektros believes that awareness of the Company's business model is expanding among investors seeking exposure to emerging opportunities within the microcap sector.

Lithium and rare earth minerals remain essential components in numerous technologies, including electric vehicles, battery storage systems, consumer electronics, and various industrial applications.

In addition, Elektros owns intellectual property related to electric vehicle charging technology. The Company believes that innovation in charging infrastructure and charging efficiency will remain an important component of future transportation networks.

Management remains focused on evaluating business opportunities, pursuing strategic growth initiatives, and increasing awareness of the Company's long-term objectives within the investment community.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including market conditions, commodity prices, financing availability, regulatory developments, operational challenges, and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Contact Information
Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: info@elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/millionaires-billionaires-institutional-microcap-and-penny-stock-investors-your-opportun-1173802

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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